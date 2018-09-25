Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Love says Cavs 'will surprise a lot of people'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    25 Sep 2018, 07:40 IST
Love-Kevin-USNews-092418-ftr-getty
Kevin Love

Kevin Love believes the Cleveland Cavaliers will have a "fresh start" in 2018-19.

The 30-year-old big man is set to be the focal point of Cleveland's offense this season after LeBron James' departure to Los Angeles.

He discussed the new-look Cavaliers at media day on Monday.

"We are going to be a team that will surprise a lot of people," Love said (via Cleveland.com).

"Losing the best player in the world, we're going to have a fresh start … We have first- and second-year guys who have to make an impact, and then veteran guys who have playoff experience under their belt."

Love signed a four-year, $120million extension with the Cavaliers shortly after James announced he was leaving the team and joining the Lakers.

"This is where I wanted to be," Love said about the extension. "We won a championship here, we've had a lot of special memories, and I wanted to keep that going."

Love, a five-time All-Star, played his first six NBA seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was traded to Cleveland in August 2014 when James returned to the team after spending four years with the Miami Heat.

Love averaged 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game on a Cavaliers team that was swept by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last season.

The 10-year veteran won an NBA title with Cleveland in 2015-16.

Omnisport
NEWS
