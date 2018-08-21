Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Loyola celebrity nun Sister Jean celebrating 99th birthday

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    21 Aug 2018, 22:30 IST
AP Image

CHICAGO (AP) — Sister Jean is celebrating her 99th birthday months after gaining national attention as chaplain of the Loyola-Chicago basketball team that reached the NCAA Final Four.

The university held a campus party with students and school staffers Tuesday for Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt. The Catholic nun became a celebrity last March for her fandom and for praying before each game for her Ramblers — and for their opponents.

Schmidt says her health is better some days than others as she's been recovering since last year from a broken hip. She received a number 99 basketball jersey and a birthday cake frosted in the team's maroon and gold colors.

Players say they're still inspired by her example.

Ramblers guard Marques Townes describes her simply as "Genuine, sincere, passionate, loving, caring, sweetheart."

