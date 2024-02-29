Luka Doncic fans go berserk after star drops 30-point birthday triple-double: "This is Shai's best game btw"

Fans of Luka Doncic moved to celebrate him on social media after he dropped a 30-point triple-double to mark his 25th birthday in the Dallas Mavericks' 136-125 road victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

The five-time NBA All-Star led the way for his team as they halted a two-game slide. He went for 30 points (11-of-23 shooting), 16 assists and 11 rebounds. It was his 11th triple-double in the ongoing season and the 67th of his career.

Luka Doncic’s fans feted him with praises following another impressive all-around game, highlighting how special of a player he has become, distinguishing him from other All-Stars in the league.

Here are some of what they wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

FlukaTime wrote: This is Shai’s best game btw

@LostTribeSports wrote: Give him his MVP

@boxingfan3333 wrote: Legend in the making

@homerjsportson wrote: Luka on his 25th birthday:

@FlukaTime wrote: Best basketball player the league has ever seen

@rockrigoandrade wrote: Luka come to break the league

@Shadowiscold wrote: Already has a better game than Tatum has ever had after turning 25

@thenicolex wrote: Glow and grow.

@OnlyW_takes wrote: MVP HIMMMMMMMM

@M_Flores187 wrote: This was a meh game for Luka lol 30 points - 15 assist.

Luka Doncic’s triple-double tows Dallas Mavericks over Toronto Raptors

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks bounced back from a heartbreaking loss previously, defeating the Toronto Raptors, 136-125, on the road on Wednesday.

Coming off a tough defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers the night before, drained by a Max Strus game-winning 59-footer heave, the Mavericks shed the disappointment and were all business against the Raptors.

Doncic led the way in the game, finishing with 30 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds to mark his 25th birthday.

Kyrie Irving added 29 points of his own, with recently acquired PJ Washington chipping in with 23.

For the Raptors, it was Immanuel Quickley who paced the squad, posting a near double-double of 28 points and nine assists. RJ Barrett had 26 points while All-Star Scottie Barnes tallied 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. The loss was the first in the last four games for the Raptors (22-37).

Following the game, Dallas coach Jason Kidd spoke of the victory, especially coming on the heels of their loss to Cleveland.

Kidd said via Sports Illustrated:

"This is a big character game. I think when you talk about how we played in the fourth quarter in Indiana, we made improvements in the Cleveland game. And so hopefully we can do, again, make improvements."

The victory halted a two-game slide for the Mavericks (34-25), who are eighth in the Western Conference. They play the league-leading Boston Celtics next on Friday, the last in their four-game Eastern Conference swing.