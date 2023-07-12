The All-Star guard Luka Doncic known for his scoring abilities had a few humorous takes when he went on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man & the Three," a year ago. Doncic said there was an overlooked part of his game.

“Defensive Player of the Year right here,” Doncic said while jokingly pointing to himself. “I want at least three votes.”

The remark came as the show discussed the improved Dallas Mavericks defense at the time. Doncic gave credit to the team’s defense as the reason they reached the Western Conference finals in 2022. Dallas was as high as sixth in the league in defense at the time of the interview.

Doncic was joking, of course. He is not known for his abilities on the defensive end.

He does, however, have a size advantage in most cases. Donic operates as a point guard, but he stands at 6-foot-7. He knows that his size and build can help guard smaller guards he often faces.

“I think a lot of people don't know me," Doncic said. "I have good legs. Not for jumping, obviously, but I have big legs. Some call them tree trunks. So, when a point guard is guarding me, I am going to have the advantage.”

The conversation went through many different topics. Doncic gave insight on his journey to the NBA. He also talked about his time playing in Europe before being drafted by the Mavericks. Doncic excelled in the EuroLeague with Real Madrid as a tennager. He said there were many differences between European basketball and the NBA.

“Yeah, 100 percent," Doncic said. "It is harder to score 30 points in a EuroLeague game than the NBA because of the rules.”

He reiterated that it was because of the difference in rules and not talent. Doncic said the players are unsurprisingly way better in the NBA.

Dallas' outlook going into next season

The Dallas defense will likely not improve next season. Their offseason moves were more offensively driven.

The Mavericks re-signed Kyrie Irving. He is one of the greatest scorers in the league but has always been an issue on defense. Doncic may need to play more of his “DPOY” level defense to help the team.

The Mavs signed Grant Williams in free agency, however. The burly forward should be able to help fill some of those defensive holes in Dallas.

