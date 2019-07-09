Magic Johnson: Lakers almost unbeatable with addition of Bradley

Avery Bradley

Magic Johnson is a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers' newest addition, Avery Bradley.

The former Lakers executive said getting Bradley will make Los Angeles "almost unbeatable".

Johnson also praised Bradley's defense and perimeter shooting, calling the 28-year-old guard an "outstanding pick".

Bradley is heading to LA on a two-year, $9.7million contract once he clears waivers, his agent Bill Duffy told ESPN.

Bradley was waived by the Grizzlies on Saturday after he started the 2018-19 season with the Clippers. He was traded to Memphis in February for JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple.

While with the Grizzlies, Bradley averaged 16.1 points and four assists per game. He shot 40.8 per cent from the field and 35.1 per cent from three-point range on the season.

He will join a number of newly acquired stars the Lakers landed, including Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins among others.

"Avery Bradley is an outstanding pick up for the Lakers with his incredible defense and ability to hit the three-point shot," Johnson tweeted on Monday.

"Laker Nation, I'm dreaming about the fourth quarter Lakers team with LeBron, AD, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, and Kyle Kuzma. That's almost unbeatable!"

The Lakers went after multiple players since missing out on Kawhi Leonard. LA signed Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, Quinn Cook, Rajon Rondo and Alex Caruso.

Leonard announced he was joining the Clippers over the weekend after long speculation he would return to LA, however, rumours originally placed him with the Lakers. His move, along with Paul George who helped sway Leonard to chose the Clippers, makes the city the new basketball powerhouse, according to Johnson.

"LA has just become the king of basketball," Johnson tweeted on Saturday. "It's going to be awesome to watch NBA basketball in LA this season!"

