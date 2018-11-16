×
Manisha's mother wants gold for her daughter

9   //    16 Nov 2018, 19:09 IST

By Philem Dipak Singh

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Every punch that landed on young boxer Manisha Moun's body pounded her mother's heart but Usha Rani Moun is confident that her daughter will certainly counter-punch her way to glory.

Manisha on Friday outclassed 2016 edition bronze medallist Christina Cruz of United States in a unanimous verdict to book a pre-quarterfinals berth in the Women's World Boxing Championships here.

Her mother and grandmother Saroj Devi came all the way from Kaithal in Haryana to watch the bout.

"Dard toh hota hi hain humko. Aur woh toh lagega hi hum dono ko. Game toh aisa hi hain (there is pain on us. And there will be punches on the two boxers, the sport is like that only)," Manisha's mother Usha Rani said.

"But we are proud of her. She is doing very well and we are hoping that she can win the gold. We are supporting her to the fullest. I feel my daughter will do big things and achieve a lot of success. She will really go high," she added.

She said parents should now encourage their children to take up to sport.

"Mein kahti hoon "beti bachao, beti padhao" ki tarah sab maa-baap betiyon ko khelme daalna chahiye."

Manisha's father was initially not happy with her daughter taking up boxing but later relented after Manisha began getting medals.

"Now, we have no issues, we are giving her good food (doodh and dahi) and we are not going to put any restrictions on her," Manisha's grandmother Saroj Devi said.

"My father is now happy with me, he is supporting me in my pursuit to achieve success in boxing," Manisha said

