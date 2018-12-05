Markelle Fultz out indefinitely with thoracic outlet syndrome

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz has been ruled out indefinitely after being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome.

Fultz took a leave of absence from the 76ers to have specialists examine a shoulder injury that resurfaced this season after causing him to miss the majority of his rookie campaign in the NBA.

Philadelphia have offered no timetable for his return to action, but ESPN reported the team hope he will be back within six weeks.

"Markelle Fultz has recently completed a thorough series of consultations with specialists across several disciplines. Thoracic outlet syndrome, which involves compression or irritation in the thoracic outlet (area between lower neck and upper chest), was identified," a statement from 76ers vice president of athlete care Daniel Medina read.

"Physical therapy was recommended for Fultz before returning to play.

"Fultz will begin this physical therapy immediately, is out indefinitely, and further updates will be provided as appropriate."

Fultz's agent Raymond Brothers told ESPN: "Thoracic outlet syndrome affects nerves between the neck and shoulder resulting in abnormal functional movement and range of movement, thus severely limiting Markelle's ability to shoot a basketball."

The number one overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft featured in the 76ers' starting line-up at the start of the season but was moved to the bench after Jimmy Butler joined from the Minnesota Timberwolves.