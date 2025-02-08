"Mavs fans about to set fire to the stadium" - NBA fans erupt as Anthony Davis gets injured within 30 mins into his Mavericks debut

Anthony Davis' debut with the Dallas Mavericks was going well until it wasn't. The veteran big man made his debut with the Texan team today, Feb. 8, against the Houston Rockets and he was going off on their divisional rivals until things started going south.

As Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun connected for a pick-and-roll, Davis tried to contest the latter's shot and suffered a non-contact injury. He was headed to the locker room with this injury, raising plenty of eyebrows around the league.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans didn't hesitate to once again question his move to Dallas while joking about the potential reactions from Mavs fans.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Mavs fans about to set fire to the stadium," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others joked about how fast Anthony Davis got injured in his new team.

"Dallas getting the full Anthony Davis experience right from the jump," one fan said.

"First game with the Mavs…😭," another fan said.

"New team same glass," another fan added.

Anthony Davis was off to a solid start with the Mavericks, scoring 26 points while shooting 10-from-18 from the floor, 2-from-2 from deep and 4-from-6 from the free-throw line. Additionally, he grabbed 16 rebounds, dished seven assists and blocked three shots in 31 minutes of action. He was the clear scoring leader in this game, as Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving posted 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Anthony Davis predicted "scary hours" for opposing teams after forming trio with Mavs big men

During his introductory press conference, Anthony Davis talked about his willingness to play at center, which was reported to be an issue during his time with the LA Lakers. He shared his excitement to share the frontcourt with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, two players who can easily fill that role.

"I have no problem playing the five. I just think playing the five over an extended period of time, an 82-game season, is just wear and tear on your body. ... having guys like Gaff and, and Live, I just think it's going to be scary for opposing teams.

"On the defensive end, offensively, and I just look back on my career every season in New Orleans, I had a five next to me. Obviously we've seen what I was able to do with me and DeMarcus then. My first year in LA with two bigs and obviously win a championship."

Hopefully, this isn't anything to worry, as Mavericks fans are already upset over losing Luka Doncic for AD.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback