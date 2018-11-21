×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

McCollum, Lillard help Blazers edge Knicks 118-114

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    21 Nov 2018, 08:31 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 31 points, Damian Lillard had 29 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the New York Knicks 118-114 on Tuesday night.

Portland's star guards provided most of the offense in a game that was close most of the way, and Evan Turner helped the Trail Blazers finally pull it out when he put back a missed shot with Portland clinging to a two-point lead and 9.5 seconds remaining.

Jusuf Nurkic finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Blazers, who have won two straight after dropping the first two games on their trip that now heads to its difficult conclusion. Portland plays Milwaukee on Wednesday and closes it at Golden State.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 32 points for the Knicks, who dropped their sixth straight. They were a bit better than the previous games of the skid, when they yielded 126.2 points per game, but not good enough to stop the early Western Conference leaders.

Hardaway has scored 30 or more points in three straight games.

The Knicks changed lineups again, going back to veteran Enes Kanter over rookie Mitchell Robinson at center, and got off to a good start.

The Knicks' lead was 35-33 after Nik Stauskas threw in a 40-footer to beat the first-quarter buzzer. New York opened a 10-point lead early in the third, and that seemed to wake up the Blazers, who outscored the Knicks 24-10 to end the period and take an 89-85 lead to the fourth.

The Blazers then opened the fourth with a quick 7-2 spurt, and McCollum had eight straight Portland points as the Blazers took their first double-digit lead at 104-93 with 7:45 to play.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Nurkic had his career-best fifth straight double-double. ... Portland, which came in shooting an NBA-best 85.4 percent on free throws, was just 12 of 17 (70.6 percent).

Knicks: Mario Hezonja made his first start of the season, scoring two points. Only Ron Baker and Luke Kornet haven't made at least one start. ... Trey Burke scored 19 points and Emmanual Mudiay, who has supplanted him as the starting point guard, had 16.

CHANGING IT UP

Knicks coach David Fizdale said he changed back to Kanter because the 20-year-old Robinson was getting in early foul trouble and having to come out of the games too quickly, affecting the rotations. He said that wouldn't be as much of a problem with Robinson in a reserve role.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Visit Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Knicks: Visit Boston on Wednesday.

Associated Press
NEWS
Trail Blazers use 2nd-half charge to get past Pacers 103-93
RELATED STORY
Lillard scores 25 as Trail Blazers beat Clippers 116-105
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumours: Portland will trade Lillard to the Lakers,...
RELATED STORY
Lillard scores 40, leads Trail Blazers past Wizards 119-109
RELATED STORY
Kyrie Irving vs Damian Lillard: Who's better? A...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 3 performers on November 18, 2018
RELATED STORY
Lillard scores 41 to lead Portland to 128-114 win over Magic
RELATED STORY
Morris has 28 and Wizards edge Blazers 125-124 in OT
RELATED STORY
Lillard helps Blazers beat Pelicans 132-119
RELATED STORY
Nurkic scores 19, Trail Blazers defeat Timberwolves 111-81
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us