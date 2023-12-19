Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report (Dec. 19): Latest on Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose's availability 

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the most injury-plagued teams this NBA season. They have been without superstar Ja Morant, starter Steven Adams and backup big Brandon Clarke in their first 25 games.

While Adams and Clarke will remain out for the year, Morant, serving a 25-game suspension, is set to return on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Adams is out because of a knee injury while Clarke is out because of an Achilles tear.

New additions Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose are also on the sidelines. Smart is ruled out due to a foot injury. As per coach Taylor Jenkins, he could return later this week on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers or Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks. Rose, who is dealing with a hamstring problem, is week-to-week and is far from returning.

Luke Kennard is the other long-term absentee on the Grizzlies IR due to a knee bruise. He was scheduled to return in three weeks after sustaining the injury 15 games ago, but there's no word on his return timeline yet. Bismack Biyombo missed the last game because of a back problem.

He was doubtful to play and will carry the same status for tonight's game against the Pelicans. Here's the full Memphis Grizzlies injury report for Tuesday:

Player Injury Status Ja Morant Suspension Available Marcus Smart Knee injury Out Derrick Rose Foot injury Out Steven Adams Knee surgery Out Brandon Clarke Achilles Out Bismack Biyombo Back injury Doubtful

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans game will be televised live on TNT.

Bally Sports South East - Memphis and Bally Sports New Orleans will carry local TV coverage in the respective cities. International fans can catch the game online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday

The Grizzlies are on a five-game losing streak while the Pelicans are on a four-game winning run. The Pelicans enter the Smoothie King Center as the favorites. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. will highlight this game as the marquee players.

Grizzlies hope to salvage some pride as Ja Morant returns

The Memphis Grizzlies have begun the season with a 6-19 record, tied for the second-worst in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies' injury issues have prevented them from reaching their potential. They missed Ja Morant and other integral pieces like Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke.

Morant's return bolsters their hopes of getting some wins together, but the Grizzlies are still far from turning their season around. The Grizzlies are 7.5 games behind the tenth-placed Phoenix Suns and 9.5 behind the LA Clippers, who are sixth.