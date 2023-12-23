Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | Dec. 23, 2023

The Memphis Grizzlies start a four-game road trip with a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Memphis has won back-to-back games since the return of franchise cornerstone Ja Morant. The high-flying guard will be looking to make it three straight wins for the team with him on the floor.

The Hawks will be playing the second night of a back-to-back when they host the resurgent Grizzlies. Atlanta is coming off a thrilling 122-113 loss to the Miami Heat less than 24 hours ago. Coach Quin Snyder’s team will have to quickly shift their focus to avoid a beatdown by Memphis.

Morant has grabbed the headlines since his return. But, Desmond Bane continues to be the Grizzlies’ most reliable player. The shooting guard dropped 31 points in Memphis 116-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game details

Teams: Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) vs. Atlanta Hawks (12-16)

Date and Time: December 23, 2023 | 7:30 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Arena | Atlanta, Georgia

Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks: Game preview

Ja Morant has a storybook start to his return from a 25-game suspension. The Grizzlies play differently when he is on the floor. They have that swagger and they are aggressive on both ends of the court. A win against Atlanta will be a great start to their four-game road swing.

The Hawks are fourth in the NBA in offensive rating. Their defense is the exact opposite of where they are offensively. Atlanta is 27th in defensive rating, which is a little worse than the 2-26 Detroit Pistons. It will be tough for the Hawks to beat the Grizzlies if their defense continues to fail them.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks: Starting lineups

Jaren Jackson Jr. Bismack Biyombo, Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Vince Williams Jr. are expected to start for the Grizzlies.

The Hawks could have Saddiq Bey, Clint Capela, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and Garrison Matthews.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

Trae Young leads the Atlanta Hawks with 28.3 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 30.5. Bettors get -108 for over and -118 for under. “Ice Trae” has hit over 30 points in six out of his last 10 games.

The diminutive guard is sizzling, though, averaging 33.2 points in his last six games. Atlanta badly needs him to score to have a chance of winning the game. He could go over his points prop.

Ja Morant has averaged 27.0 points in his first two games this season. The over/under points prop for him is 27.5. Bettors get -108 for over and -118 for under. Atlanta’s inept defense could allow Morant another big night on the offensive end.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks: Predictions

The moneyline for -129 for the Grizzlies and -110 for the Hawks. Memphis is a -1.5 favorite on the road in Atlanta.

The Grizzlies are on a roll and Atlanta’s poor defense could allow them to extend their winning streak to three. Memphis could leave the arena with another victory and do it against the spread.