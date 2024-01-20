Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls injury reports for January 20 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, with tipoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. This matchup marks the first head-to-head encounter of the season between the two teams and is part of the NBA's 8-game-slate schedule.

The Grizzlies (15-26) hold the 13th position in the West and are 4th in the Southwest Division. They recorded two victories and three losses in their most recent five-game stretch. Their latest outing resulted in a 103-118 defeat on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves last Thursday.

Statistically, the team possesses a net rating of -5.2, ranking 25th in the league. Their offensive performance reflects a rating of 108.1 (29th), the second-lowest in the league. Notably, their three-point shooting is 34.2% (30th), ranking last in the NBA.

The Bulls (20-23) are 9th in the East, winning three of their five previous games. They beat the Toronto Raptors on the road past Thursday 116-110, thanks to Coby White and Nikola Vucevic, who boasted a +46 rating, with 47 points and 22 rebounds combined.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls injury reports

The Grizzlies' season has been majorly influenced by all the injuries compounded from the start notably losing Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke. The Bulls have also missed critical players due to injuries, like Lonzo Ball and their All-Star Zach Lavine has been in the injury reports for a huge chunk of the season.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for Jan. 20

The Grizzlies have listed seven players on their injury list. PG Derrick Rose (thigh), F Jake LaRavia (left ankle), SG Demond Bane (left ankle), PG Marcus Smart (right finger), PG Ja Morant (right shoulder), PF Brandon Clarke (Achilles) and C Steven Adams (knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Derrick Rose out thigh Jake LaRavia out left ankle sprain Desmond Bane out left ankle sprain Marcus Smart out right ring finger Ja Morant out right shoulder Brandon Clarke out achilles Steven Adams out knee

Chicago Bulls injury report for Jan. 20

The Bulls have listed six players on their injury list. SG Zach Lavine (right ankle), SF Torrey Craig (heel) and PG Lonzo Ball (knee) are out. C Andre Drummond (back) and SG Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) are probable, while PF Patrick Williams (ankle) is questionable.

Player Status Injury Zach Lavine out right ankle sprain Patrick Williams questionable ankle Ayo Dosunmu probable shoulder Andre Drummond probable back Torrey Craig out heel Lonzo Ball out knee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls?

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls will be locally available for broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago for home TV and Bally Sports SE-MEM for away TV. The game will also be available to stream live on FuboTV and the NBA League Pass with their free trial, which gives users a week's worth of NBA TV access.

