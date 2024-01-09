Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Predictions and betting tips | Jan. 9, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (13-23) travel to Texas on Tuesday to face the Dallas Mavericks (22-15) at the American Airlines Center. The tip-off is scheduled at 8:30 PM EST. To catch the game live, fans have multiple options for tuning in. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV, as well as Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southeast.

The Grizzlies announced earlier in the day that their superstar Ja Morant will be unavailable for the remainder of the season. He requires surgery on his shoulder following an injury sustained after practice against the LA Lakers on Saturday.

The Mavericks have won their last three games and gone 6-4 in their last 10. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are finally sharing the court again, now that both are healthy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since 2014, the Mavericks and the Grizzlies have faced each other 83 times, with the Mavs winning 53.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks predictions, starting lineups, previews and betting tips

Moneyline: Mavericks (-196) vs Grizzlies (+300)

Spread: Mavericks (-5) vs Grizzlies (+8.5)

Total (O/U): Mavericks (U 234.5) vs Grizzlies (O 236.5)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Dallas Mavericks, albeit not fully healthy, will have their two-stars Luka and Kyrie to run the show at home. They boast 118 offensive and 2.2 net ratings, just below the top-10 in the League.

With Luka Doncic's stellar play, the Mavericks will look to extend their three-game win streak by 4. The Grizzlies will need a full team effort to overcome Morant's setback. Memphis has struggled this season without him, going 6-19 before his return.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups

For the Mavericks, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will share the backcourt as the PG and SG. Josh Green is set to play the SF. Derrick Jones Jr. will start as the PF, while Dwight Powell will start as the center.

For the Grizzlies, Marcus Smart will start in place of Ja Morant as the PG. Luke Kennard will be the SG. Desmond Bane will be the SF. Jaren Jackson Jr. will play the PF, while Bismack Biyombo will hold the paint as the center.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.7 points, eight rebounds and nine assists per game this season. The over/under for his points in the game against the Grizzlies is set at over 34.5 for -118. The props for rebounds is set at over 8.5 for -143 and for assists is set at over 8.5 for -149.

Irving is putting up 23.5 points, five assists and five rebounds per game for the season. His point prop bet for Tuesday is set at over 25.5, two more than his average for -105. For rebounds, it's set at over 6.5 for -115, and for assists, it's set at over 4.5 for -149.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks predictions

The Mavericks are the favorites for the game, but they're 17-23 when playing as the favorites and 8-10 when listed as -199 or better on the money line.

Much like their record without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies' record as underdogs for the money line is 7-16. Hence, the Mavericks are predicted to win.