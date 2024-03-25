Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report for March 25 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday, marking their third of four matchups this season. Denver will look to take a 3-0 lead in their season series.

The Nuggets (50-21) enter Monday sitting first in the Western Conference, riding a three-game winning streak. They have been rolling since the All-Star break, tied with the Boston Celtics for the NBA’s best record (14-2).

However, Denver only has a 0.5-game advantage over the second-seeded OKC Thunder (49-21) and a 1.0-game edge over the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (49-22). So, the Nuggets will look to lock up the No. 1 seed and homecourt advantage throughout the West playoffs over their remaining 11 games.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (24-47) have been a lost cause this season amid their many injuries. They sit 13th in the West and have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Nonetheless, Memphis is coming off a 99-97 road win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, which ended its four-game losing streak.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets injury report

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for March 25

The Grizzlies continue to be the NBA’s most banged-up team, with a whopping 12 players on their injury report as of Monday morning. Six are listed as out, including star point guard Ja Morant (shoulder), who is out for the season.

However, Memphis could get two key players back, as shooting guard Desmond Bane (back) and forward Lamar Stevens (adductor) are considered questionable.

Below is the Grizzlies’ full injury report:

Player Status Injury Desmond Bane Questionable Back Jake LaRavia Questionable Illness Lamar Stevens Questionable Adductor Brandon Clarke Doubtful Achilles John Konchar Doubtful Heel Vince Williams Jr. Doubtful Knee Luke Kennard Out Personal Ja Morant Out Shoulder Derrick Rose Out Groin Marcus Smart Out Finger Yuta Watanabe Out Personal Ziaire Williams Out Hip

What happened to Desmond Bane and Lamar Stevens?

On March 16, Desmond Bane returned to the Grizzlies’ lineup after missing 29 consecutive games due to a Grade 3 left ankle sprain. However, he only lasted three contests before missing Friday’s road matchup against San Antonio due to back soreness.

Bane’s questionable tag indicates that he could return after just one game on the sidelines. However, given the Grizzlies’ record, they may play it safe and give him additional rest time.

As for Lamar Stevens, he’s missed six straight games due to a left adductor strain. If he suits up, his return would provide the Grizzlies with sorely needed frontcourt depth.

Denver Nuggets injury report for March 25

The Nuggets’ injury report is far shorter than the Grizzlies’ but features two big names. Superstar center Nikola Jokic (back/hip) and co-star Jamal Murray (ankle) are listed as questionable.

However, no key players have been ruled out for Denver, so there is still a chance it could be close to full strength.

Below is the Nuggets’ full injury report:

Player Status Injury Nikola Jokic Questionable Back/Hip Jamal Murray Questionable Ankle Zeke Nnaji Out Thigh Vlatko Cancar Out Knee

What happened to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray?

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each sat out Saturday’s 114-111 road win over the Portland Trail Blazers. However, neither player’s injury is perceived to be serious. Jokic is dealing with lower back pain and left hip inflammation, while Murray is nursing a left ankle sprain.

Like the Trail Blazers, the Grizzlies are significantly inferior to the Nuggets. So, Denver could give its star duo extra rest while still trying to secure a victory to boost its chances of maintaining the No. 1 seed.

Editor’s note: Both teams’ injury reports will be updated closer to tipoff (9 p.m. EDT). The above reports are based on the latest available updates as of Monday morning.

