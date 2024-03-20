Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Injury Reports for March 20 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors reignite their rivalry on Wednesday night at Chase Center. The Grizzlies and Warriors are tied in their season series. Memphis got an improbable 116-107 win with a depleted roster on Jan. 15, but the Warriors avenged that loss with a 121-101 road win on Feb. 2.

The Grizzlies have since seemingly fallen out of playoff contention, dropping to a 23-46 record, and are 13th in the West. Meanwhile, the 35-32 Warriors are surprisingly reeling in 10th, only 2.5 games ahead of the 11th-placed Houston Rockets.

Golden State rediscovered its groove before and after the All-Star break but hasn't been able to sustain it recently. The Warriors have a solid chance to return to winning ways against the shorthanded Grizzlies after Monday's 119-112 loss to the New York Knicks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies lost 121-111 OT in Sacramento, despite putting up a solid fight.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Reports

The Warriors are the favorites to win, but it may not be as easy a game as it seems. The Grizzlies have gotten reinforcements with Desmond Bane returning after a two-month injury absence. He was crucial in forcing overtime against the Kings last game.

Here's a look at how the roster health is for both teams ahead of the enticing clash:

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for Mar. 20

The Grizzlies continue to have a lengthy injury report with 11 players. Santi Aldama is questionable with left elbow soreness, while Vince Williams Jr. is doubtful as he deals with left patellar tendinitis.

Meanwhile, Luke Kennard (personal), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Ja Morant (shoulder), Scotty Pippen Jr. (shin), Derrick Rose (groin), Marcus Smart (finger), Lamar Stevens (adductor), Yuta Watanabe (personal) and Ziaire Williams (back) are all sidelined.

Player Status Injury Santi Aldama Questionable Left elbow soreness Brandon Clarke Out Left Achilles, tendon repair Luke Kennard Out Personal Ja Morant Out Right shoulder labral repair Scotty Pippen Jr. Out Left shin, contusion Derrick Rose Out Right groin, low back injury Marcus Smart Out Right ring finger, central slip tear Lamar Stevens Out Left adductor, strain Yuta Watanabe Out Personal Vince Williams Jr. Doubtful Left patellar tendinitis Ziaire Williams Out Right low back, hip flexor strain

Golden State Warriors injury report for Mar. 20

The Warriors have listed Draymond Green and Moses Moody as questionable with back and knee injuries respectively.

Player Status Injury Draymond Green Questionable Low back soreness Moses Moody Questionable Left knee soreness

Golden State Warriors blow chance to move up in standings again

The Golden State Warriors seem glued to the 10th seed in the Western Conference this season. They have come close many times to climbing in the standings but have blown the chance to do so. They got over the hump and took a season series lead over arch-rivals LA Lakers after Saturday's 128-121 road win.

The Lakers dropped one game behind in the loss column, but the Warriors couldn't keep the momentum going, as they lost to the Knicks on Monday. As a result, they are back in 10th, tied in the loss column with the Lakers (32).

It's the least favorable spot in the play-in tournament bracket, as the 10th seed has to win consecutive knockout games on the road to book a playoff ticket as the eighth seed.