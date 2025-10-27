Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warrios Preview and Prediction - Oct. 27 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors will be hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Oct. 27, to continue the 2025 NBA regular season. The Warriors are coming off a 139-119 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Grizzlies took down the Indiana Pacers, 128-103.

Both entering their fourth game of the season, the two squads have an identical 2-1 record to open the year.

Here is a preview of Monday's Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors game, which is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern time inside the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Odds

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+275) vs Warriors (-310)

Spread: Grizzlies +9 (-110) vs Warriors -8 (-110)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies -110 (o237.5) vs Warriors -105 (u237.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Preview

Ja Morant has been leading the Grizzlies in their first three games this season, averaging 22.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, while rookie Cedric Coward is the team's second-best scorer with averages of 19.0 points per game. Additionally, Jaren Jackson Jr. put up 18.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season.

On the other hand, Stephen Curry has been leading the Warriors this season with 33.0 points per game, along with 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Jimmy Butler backs him up with 22.0 points and 4.7 assists per game to start the season.

Five players are out for the Grizzlies, including Zach Edey (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe), Brandon Clarke (knee), Ty Jerome (calf), and Vince Williams Jr. (heel).

Meanwhile, Alex Toohey (knee) and Al Horford (toe) are both day-to-day for the Warriors. Guard De'Anthony Melton (knee) remains out.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups

Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant | G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Jaylen Wells | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Jock Landale

Warriors

G - Steph Curry | G - Jimmy Butler | F - Jonathan Kuminga | F - Draymond Green | C - Quinten Post

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Betting tips

Ja Morant O/U 22.5 points – Take the over.

Jaren Jackson Jr. O/U 18.5 points– Take the over.

Steph Curry O/U 30.5 points– Take the over.

Jimmy Butler O/U 15.5 points– Take the over.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Prediction

We predict a win for the Golden State Warriors in a grindout game that will go down to the wire.

Our prediction: Warriors win by 4.

