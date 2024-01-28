Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Indiana Pacers will meet for the second and final time this season on Sunday. Memphis won the first encounter behind Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant. Bane and Morant, however, will not be in the rematch so it will be an impressive win if the Grizzlies can sweep the season series.

The Pacers will not have newly-named Eastern Conference All-Star starter Tyrese Haliburton who is out with injury management. He will remain out after returning from a hamstring injury. Pascal Siakam, who led Indiana in scoring during their two-game winning streak, will carry the offensive load for the Pacers in the rematch.

The Grizzlies haven’t let their injury woes dampen their competitiveness. Without four of their starters, they’ve managed to rack up three straight wins. They may be badly undermanned but the Pacers can’t overlook them particularly since Haliburton is also unavailable.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers: preview, odds and betting tips

The Pacers will host the Grizzlies at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana at 3:30 p.m. ET. While the game will not be on national TV, coverage is still available via the NBA League Pass. Local networks such as Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports SE-MEM will also air the same.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+320) vs. Pacers (-400)

Spread: Grizzlies (+9.0) vs. Pacers (-9.0)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies (o235.5 -110) vs. Pacers (-235.5 -110)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers: Game preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are hanging their hats on the defensive end. They are ninth in the NBA in defensive rating despite missing several key defensive stoppers, including Marcus Smart. The offense is unsurprisingly Memphis’ problem as they are 29th in efficiency among 30 teams.

The Grizzlies will try to slow the pace of the matchup and try to win a low-scoring game. They will like their chances if they stay close to the Pacers late in the game.

The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, are the opposites of how the Grizzlies have been playing. Indiana has the best offensive rating in the league but is porous on the defensive end. That offense may not be in top form without the injured Tyrese Haliburton.

Siakam has been impressive but the Pacers will be in trouble if they have an off night even against Memphis’ depleted roster.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups

Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, John Konchar, Luke Kennard and Vince Williams Jr. will start for the Grizzlies.

Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard and Buddy Hield could be Pacers coach Rick Carlisle’s first five. Carlisle has been juggling his rotation and might insert Obi Toppin, Bennedict Mathurin, or Jalen Smith in the starting unit.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Pascal Siakam is 22.5, which is a little higher than his season average of 21.8 PPG. Siakam has averaged 28.5 points in the two games without Haliburton. Without the All-Star guard, he will have to score big for the Pacers to win. He will likely get over his points prop on Sunday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been playing very well for the Grizzlies over the last two weeks. He is averaging 26.8 points during that span. The over/under points prop for him is 31.5 following his 30-point output versus the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Jackson is in-form but hitting over 31 points might not be doable. Despite Indiana’s poor defense, Myles Turner has done his part on that end. Turner will be matched up against Jackson.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

The Pacers are on a roll, having won back-to-back games against the Indiana Pacers and the Phoenix Suns. They also did it with Tyrese Haliburton only cheering from the sidelines. Without Haliburton, Pascal Siakam played his best games of the season during the streak.

If Siakam sustains his hot form, the Pacers could extend their winning streak to three and beat the Grizzlies against the spread.

Both teams combine under 233 points per game so betting under the points total makes sense.

