Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers starting lineups and depth chart for Jan. 5, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers is one of the most anticipated on January 5. This is the second time that both teams meet up this season, but this time, Ja Morant is with the Memphis Grizzlies and ready to take on LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

For those who want to catch the action, ESPN has television broadcast rights, which they share with Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports SE-MEM. The tip-off happens at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time inside the halls of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Injuries for Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers

Here is the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Lakers game set to be held at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries for Jan. 5, 2023

Four players are ruled out and won't suit up against the LA Lakers. They are Derrick Rose, Vince Williams Jr., Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams. Each is nursing an injury, but only Adams is ruled out for the entire season.

LA Lakers injuries for Jan. 5, 2023

As always, Anthony Davis and LeBron James are game-time decisions, and the medical staff will approach both players with caution. D'Angelo Russell is 'doubtful,' and Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent are unlikely to play.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers: Predicted lineups and depth chart

Memphis Grizzlies predicted lineups and depth chart for January 5, 2023

Just in November, the Memphis Grizzlies had one of the longest injury lists in the league, and now they have most of their core players healthy, beginning with Ja Morant.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Ja Morant Jacob Gylard *Derrick Rose SG Marcus Smart Luke Kennard John Konchar SF Desmond Bane Zaire Williams David Roddy PF Jaren Jackson Jr. Santi Aldama Jake LaRavia C Xavier Tillman Bismack Biyombo *Brandon Clarke

*Injured

LA Lakers predicted lineups and depth chart for January 5, 2023

Saying that LeBron James and Anthony Davis play, they will be joined by Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish in the starting five. D'Angelo Russell is questionable to play, reducing the Lakers' guard rotation and forcing James to start at point guard.

Starters 2nd 3rd PG LeBron James Jalen Hood-Schifino *D'Angelo Russell SG Austin Reaves D'Moi Hodge SF Taurean Prince Max Christie PF Cam Reddish Jarred Vanderbilt *Rui Hachimura C Anthony Davis Christian Wood Jaxson Hayes

*Injured

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers key matchups

The Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers have two marquee matchups that many fans would like to tune in.

Ja Morant vs LeBron James

This matchup is young vs. experienced. We may not see them guard each other that much, but both will facilitate the offense for their respective teams.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs Anthony Davis

The reigning DPOY against a player that should have won it in the past. The defense between both teams is going to be anchored by the two players in the paint. It will be interesting to see how much they can prevent their opponents from scoring the basket.