Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat injury reports for January 24 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Miami Heat could have the chance to see their newest addition, Terry Rozier, take to the floor when they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Miami finally pulled the plug on Kyle Lowry by moving him in the trade along with a future first-round pick to acquire Rozier. The Heat have the scorer they have coveted for long, which will further ease the pressure on their stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies get another shot to see what their young talent pool looks like with four starters and seven rotation players on the sidelines. The forced lineup change for the rest of the season features some blue-chip prospects who have fought well since being included in the rotation. They recorded another impressive win in their last game, registering a 108-100 win against the Toronto Raptors.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat injury reports

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for January 24, 2024

The Grizzlies have another lengthy injury report including eight players that are all sidelined. Steve Adams (knee) and Ja Morant (shoulder) are out of the season. Brandon Clarke is out indefinitely with an Achilles tendon injury, along with Derrick Rose (hamstring), who is without a timetable for return.

Guards Marcus Smart (finger), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Jake LaRavia (ankle) are week-to-week. Santi Aldama (knee) is the only day-to-day absence for the Grizzlies. He played in the last game against the Raptors.

Miami Heat injury report for January 24, 2024

The Heat injury report has four names. Dru Smith is out for the season with a knee injury. Joining him on the injury report are Haywood Highsmith, who is probable with a left foot sprain, Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is doubtful with a left groin strain and Terry Rozier, who is questionable as the trade is officially yet to be announced. Rozier has already landed in Miami, though.

The team's social media published a video of his arrival on their Twitter on Tuesday night. Rozier's status will be updated once the trade formalities are finalized.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat game is at Kaseya Center, the Heat's home arena. The game will commence at 7:30 PM ET. Local TV operators Bally Sports Sun (Miami) and Bally Sports Southeast (Memphis) will provide the game's coverage. Fans outside the local region can catch the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier (questionable) will headline the game.

