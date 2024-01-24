Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Prediction and Betting tips | January 24, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies will play against the Miami Heat for the second and final time this season on Wednesday. Memphis, which lost a close 108-102 decision on Nov. 8, will be hoping to tie the series even if it is badly undermanned. The Grizzlies will not have Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart and several others in the rematch.

The Heat made a move that will likely give them a boost for the second half of the regular season. Miami traded veteran guard Kyle Lowry and a first-round pick for the Charlotte Hornets’ Terry Rozier. “Scary Terry” has been ruled questionable but he could be cleared for game time, making the Heat even bigger favorites to win the series.

The Grizzlies competed well against the Heat in their first meeting back in November. Memphis, however, had Bane, Smart and Santi Aldama in the lineup. All three will be on the sidelines in the rematch. Memphis will be in for a tough night in South Beach on Wednesday.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat preview, odds and betting tips

The Heat will host the Grizzlies at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Wednesday. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET. Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports SE-Mem are two of the local channels that will air the game live.

Basketball fans can also tune in to SiriusXM, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710 and ESPN 92.9 FM/680 AM to catch the action on the radio.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+350) vs. Heat (-450)

Spread: Grizzlies (+9.5) vs. Heat (-9.5)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies (o213.5 -110) vs. Heat (u213.5 -110)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Game preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are shorthanded but they will compete until the last second. They just beat the Toronto Raptors on Monday behind Jaren Jackson Jr.’s 27 points, a career-high six steals, five assists and four rebounds. Vince Williams Jr. and Luke Kennard combined for 27 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block.

The Grizzlies will need all three to sustain their form and hope the others will jump in to help the team. Miami is on a three-game losing slump but Memphis knows the Heat will be hyped up for Rozier’s arrival. The Grizzlies have their work cut out for them on Wednesday.

The Heat played a lackluster game on Sunday against the Orlando Magic. They looked lethargic and lost for the third straight time since winning 96-95 in overtime versus the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 15. Terry Rozier’s arrival will be a big boost to a team that has lacked a spark plug. Even if Rozier isn’t cleared to play, his presence alone is expected to shake up Miami’s doldrums.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Starting lineups

The depleted Grizzlies could have Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman, John Konchar, Luke Kennard and Vince Williams Jr. open the game. Ziaire Williams could also be an option if Tillman comes off the bench.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra might not start Terry Rozier if he is cleared to play. The multi-titled bench tactician could ease the new acquisition into the rotation. Nikola Jovic, Jimmy Butler, Cody Martin, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are expected to line up for tip-off.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Tyler Herro is 20.5 almost two points lower than his season average of 22.0 PPG. Herro has been having an up-and-down stretch since January. He is averaging just 19.0 points this month, including a 12-point output in the loss to the Magic.

Herro, however, could have a big scoring night against the Grizzlies’ walking wounded. The former Sixth Man of the Year winner could regain his shooting touch versus the Miami Heat's undermanned opponents. Betting over his points prop may be the pick to go to.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been carrying the scoring burden for the Memphis Grizzlies amid all the injuries. Over his last three games, he is averaging 29.3 points per game. Getting over his 25.5 points prop, though, might be difficult as he will be going up against Bam Adebayo, one of the NBA’s best defenders.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Prediction

The Miami Heat haven’t been playing their best basketball of late. Still, they are heavy favorites to defend their homecourt against the injury-plagued Memphis Grizzlies. Terry Rozier’s appearance will add excitement as Miami snaps out of a three-game losing streak. They could get the win and do it against the spread.

Most oddsmakers project the final score will be less than the total points prop.

