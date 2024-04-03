Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report for April 3 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Memphis Grizzlies will visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with tipoff at 8 p.m. This will be the second and final matchup of their season series, with the Grizzlies winning the first 113-110 on Feb. 15.

Memphis kicked off April with a thrilling 110-108 victory against the Pistons, propelled by a standout performance from Jaren Jackson Jr., who notched an impressive 40 points on 13 of 23 shooting from the field.

Luke Kennard contributed 19 points and led the team with eight assists, showcasing his playmaking skills. Additionally, Brandon Clarke made a significant impact off the bench with 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Bucks endured a disheartening defeat against the Wizards on Tuesday night, falling short with a score of 117-113. Despite the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo showcased his versatility with an impressive triple-double, amassing 35 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, former All-Star Khris Middleton nearly achieved a triple-double of his own, contributing 24 points, securing 10 rebounds and distributing six assists throughout the game.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for April 3

The Memphis Grizzlies have listed eight players on their injury report: John Konchar (heel) is doubtful, while Yuta Watanabe (personal), Vince Williams Jr. (knee), Desmond Bane (back), Marcus Smart (finger), Derrick Rose (groin/ back), Ziaire Williams (hip) and Ja Morant (right shoulder) are out.

What happened to Marcus Smart?

Marcus Smart sustained a rupture to the proximal interphalangeal joint central slip on his right hand, sidelining him since Jan. 9. While there was hope for his return this season, the Grizzlies' position far from playoff contention suggests prudence in rushing Smart back into game action.

With two years remaining on his current contract, Marcus Smart aims to leave a stronger mark in his second year with Memphis, especially after a limited appearance in just 20 games during the 2023-24 season. Despite the setback, Smart averaged 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals in 30.3 minutes per game.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for April 3

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed three players on their injury report: Patrick Beverley (ankle), Damian Lillard (groin) and Jaylin Galloway (ankle) are game-time decisions.

What happened to Damian Lillard?

Milwaukee Bucks standout guard Damian Lillard missed his second straight game for personal reasons, and most recently, his latest injury was due to a groin strain.

His status will be provided by the team close to the morning shootaround as the team will evaluate him further to ensure there's a low risk of re-aggravating his injury.