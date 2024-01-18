Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions and betting tips | January 18, 2024 

The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday and tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Target Center Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This is one of the NBA's five games on the slate for the day and will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with the Wolves winning both thus far.

The Wolves are first in the West 29-11 and on a three-game winning streak. They will play back-to-back nights after beating the Detroit Pistons on the road 124-117. Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony Towns led the team with 54 points combined along with Rudy Gobert's 19 points and 16 rebounds double-double.

The Grizzlies are 13th in the West, 15-25, coming off a win against the Golden State Warriors 116-107. Rookie GG Jackson II and Vince Williams Jr. led the Grizzlies with 47 points and 13 rebounds to spoil Draymond Green's return.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves predictions, previews and betting tips

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+610) vs. Wolves (-700)

Spread: Grizzlies (+13.5) vs. Wolves (-12.5)

Total(O/U): Grizzlies (O 215.5) vs. Wolves (U 215.5)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Grizzlies have split their previous 10 games. They have faced injury woes throughout the season. A week after announcing Ja Morant is out for the season with a torn labrum, Desmond Bane hurt his left ankle and Marcus Smart hurt his right ring finger. Smart will miss the next six weeks.

There are some bright spots, however, as rookie GG Jackson has averaged 21.5 ppg, 6 rpg and 2 blocks in the last two games.

The Wolves have won six of their last 10 games and have a strong home record with 16-2. Anthony Edwards has had an All-NBA and MVP-caliber season averaging 26 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 5 apg and 1.3 steals.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups

For the Grizzlies, Luke Kennard will start at PG, Vince Williams at SG, Ziaire Williams at SF, Jaren Jackson Jr. at PF and Xavier Tillman as the center.

For the Wolves, Mike Conley will start at PG, Anthony Edwards at SG, Jaden McDaniels at SF, Karl Anthony Towns at PF and Rudy Gubert as the center.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Edwards' player props for the game are set at over 25.5 points for -125, over 5.5 rebounds for -130 and over 4.5 assists for -130.

Karl Anthony Towns is averaging 21.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 3.1 apg on 51.4% shooting and an impressive 43.5% from beyond the arc. His player props are set at over 21.5 points for -110, over 9.5 rebounds for +110 and over 3.5 assists for +130.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves predictions

The Wolves are heavily favored to win on Thursday. The Grizzlies' injuries and playing on the road have the betting lines indicating a +13.5 spread. Edwards, Towns and Gobert have been on a tear, leading the Wolves to the forefront of the West and will look to extend their winning streak.

The Grizzlies will have to look and play deep into their bench as they lack the star power given their health limitations. A full team effort like the gutsy win against the Warriors will be required.

