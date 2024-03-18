Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 18, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Monday. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with the Kings leading the series 2-0. Sacramento won the most recent game 103-94 on Jan. 29.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 18.

The Kings hold a 56-49 all-time advantage against the Grizzlies. Sacramento won the most recent game behind Domantas Sabonis’ 20 points, 26 rebounds and five assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 22 points, three rebounds and two assists for Memphis.

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings game is scheduled for Monday, March 18, at Golden 1 Center. The game begins at 10 p.m. EDT and will be televised on NBCSCA and Bally Sports SE-MEM. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+340) vs. Kings (-452)

Spread: Grizzlies (+9.5) vs. Kings (-9.5)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies -110 (o224.5) vs. Kings -110 (u223.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings preview

The Grizzlies (23-45) probably have one of the best young rosters in the league but their record this season doesn’t reflect that. Injuries have derailed Memphis’ season and it is currently 13th in the West with almost no chance of making it to the playoffs. It is on a two-game losing streak, including a 118-112 defeat against the OKC Thunder on Saturday.

The Kings (38-28) are sixth in the West and have won just five of their past 10 games. Sacramento needs to string together a series of wins to avoid the play-in tournament. Most recently, the Kings lost 98-91 to the New York Knicks on Saturday. Sabonis had 21 points and 14 rebounds, while De’Aaron Fox had 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant (right shoulder), Marcus Smart (finger), Derrick Rose (right osteitis pubis), Ziaire Williams (Grade 2 hip strain) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles). Luke Kennard (personal reasons), Scotty Pippen Jr. (lower leg), Lamar Stevens (thigh), Vince Williams Jr. (knee) and Yuta Watanabe (personal reason) are out as well.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins should start:

PG: Desmond Bane SG: John Konchar SF: Jake LaRavia PF: Santi Aldama C: Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Grizzlies’ key players off the bench should be GG Jackson, DeJon Jarreau and Wenyen Gabriel.

The Pacers will be without Trey Lyles (knee) and Sasha Vezenkov (ankle) for the game. Sacramento coach Mike Brown should start:

PG: De’Aaron Fox SG: Kevin Huerter SF: Harrison Barnes PF: Keegan Murray C: Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento’s key substitutes should be Malik Monk, Davion Mitchell, Keon Ellis and Alex Len.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings betting tips

Desmond Bane has an over/under of 22.5 points for the game. He averaged 24.2 points for the season and surpassed 23 points or more in three of the past five games. Bane should have a great game against the Kings as well and score over 22.5 points.

Domantas Sabonis has an over/under of 18.5 points for the game. There are few things the big man can’t do on the court. Sabonis should find it easy to score against Memphis, especially in the minutes when Jackson Jr. is on the bench. Sabonis should end the night with more than 18.5 points.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings prediction

The Kings are favored to beat the Grizzlies in Sacramento. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Memphis has been crippled with injuries this season. Sacramento should cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total surpassing the 224.5-point mark.