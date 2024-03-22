Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 22, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs matchup is one of eight games on the schedule for NBA Friday. It's a battle between two of the worst teams in the Western Conference this season. However, the presence of Victor Wembanyama makes it a must-see game.

Memphis won the first two meetings against the Spurs this season on Nov. 18 in San Antonio and on Jan. 2 at the FedEx Forum. The Grizzlies enter Friday's matchup on a 12-game winning streak against the Spurs dating back to Jan. 30, 2021.

The Spurs have not beaten the Grizzlies since Dec. 23, 2020, and have not won against them in San Antonio since Jan. 5, 2019. Nevertheless, they are still ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 74-38. If San Antonio fails to beat them tonight, they have another shot on April 9.

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs game is on Friday at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. It starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast-Memphis and Bally Sports SouthWest-San Antonio.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+220) vs Spurs (-260)

Spread: Grizzlies -6.5 (-110) vs Spurs +6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies o217 (-110) vs Spurs u217 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have the third-worst record in the Western Conference at 23-47. They have been ravaged by injuries this season and it's quite impressive that they were able to get past 20 wins. They are coming off a 137-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs (15-54) have the worst record in the West and third-worst in the entire NBA. The Spurs have been more competitive since the NBA All-Star break, with Victor Wembanyama balling most of the time. Wemby's quick development means the Spurs' timeline might have just moved up.

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Memphis Grizzlies have a whopping 12 players on their injury report, eight of whom are out and two are doubtful. Head coach Taylor Jenkins has no other choice but to fetch a lineup consisting of:

PG: John Konchar | SG: Jake LaRavia| SF: GG Jackson II | PF: Santi Aldama | C: Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Grizzlies will likely use all the remaining players on their roster such as Trey Jemison, Dejon Jarreau and Maozinha Perreira.

On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs only have two players on their injury report. Head coach Gregg Popovich is expected to stick to his usual starting five of:

PG: Tre Jones | SG: Devin Vassell | SF: Julian Champagnie | PF: Jeremy Sochan | C: Victor Wembanyama

The Spurs' current rotation also features Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham, Dominick Barlow, Blake Wesley and Cedi Osman.

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs betting tips

Victor Wembanyama has an over/under of 22.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks for Friday's game. He's averaging 20.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his last five contests. Bet on Wemby to go under his points and blocks, and go over his rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is favored to score less than 25.5 points against the Spurs. Jackson has only scored over 25.5 points once in his last five games. Don't take the risk and bet on JJJ to go under 25.5 points.

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

The San Antonio Spurs are the slight favorites to win Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Spurs might have the worst record between the two teams, but they're healthier and Victor Wembanyama's presence is a huge difference maker.

Nevertheless, the oddsmakers are predicting an upset win by the Grizzlies. They are also predicting that Memphis will cover the +6.5 spread and the total will go over 217 points.

