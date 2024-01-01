Miami Heat Injury Report (Jan. 1): Latest on Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry's status 

The Miami Heat begin 2024 with a trip to LA. They face the LA Clippers on New Year's Day on Monday night. The Heat enters the matchup with a stacked injury report. Nine players are included on the injury list. Starters Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry headline the list.

Butler's ruled out after re-aggravating his foot injury against the Utah Jazz on Dec. 30. Meanwhile, Lowry (head contusion), Josh Richardson (back, facet syndrome), Orlando Robinson (G-League) and Cole Swidger (G-League) are all questionable.

Haywood Highsmith (jaw contusion) and Caleb Martin (ankle sprain) are doubtful. Dru Smith is the other player on the report. He will accompany Butler on the sidelines as he recovers from right knee surgery.

What happened to Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry?

Butler was dealing with a calf injury before the Heat's last game against the Jazz. He was returning from a five-game injury hiatus. Butler's comeback game lasted only 23 minutes, though, as he injured his foot and had to leave the game. It was seemingly a non-contact injury.

Meanwhile, Lowry is dealing with a head injury. He's missed two consecutive games due to that. Lowry cleared all concussion tests but is listed on the injury report because of a contusion.

Below is the full Miami Heat injury report for Monday night's game:

Player Injury Status Jimmy Butler Foot irritation Out Kyle Lowry Head contusion Questionable Caleb Martin Ankle sprain Doubtful Josh Richardson Left-back; Facet syndrome Questionable Orlando Robinson G-League assignment Questionable Dru Smith Right knee surgery Out Cole Swider G-League assignment Questionable

How to watch Miami Heat vs. LA Clippers?

The Heat vs. Clippers game will be televised locally on Bally Sports SoCal in LA and Bally Sports Sun in Miami. Other fans interested in watching this contest can catch it live online via a subscription to the NBA League Pass. The game is at Crypto.com Arena, the Clippers' homecourt and will commence at 10:30 PM ET.

Miami Heat's impressive winning streak ends as injuries finally hold them back

The Miami Heat were on a four-game winning streak, which the Utah Jazz snapped in their last game with a 117-109 win. The Heat's injury issues finally got to them as Butler exited mid-game, while Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin never took to the floor.

The Heat struggled offensively, shooting only 43.6%. They went nine-of-31 from 3-point land. Miami committed 16 turnovers during the game on only 20 assists. Bam Adebayo tallied a team-high 28 points and was the only one to get going on offense, as he recorded that score on just 13 shot attempts. It was an off-night for Tyler Herro, who produced 25 points but shot a dismal nine-of-22, including two-of-seven from 3.

Butler's mid-game exit may have contributed to the Heat's loss as it altered their plans. He was on the floor as their floor general in Lowry's absence.

Miami is now 19-13. It will hope to get back to winning ways with a strong showing against the formidable and star-studded Clippers lineup.