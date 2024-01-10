Miami Heat Injury Report (January 10, 2024): What's the latest update on Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry's status?

The Miami Heat injury report continues to look concerning ahead of their next game against the OKC Thunder. Jimmy Butler remains sidelined, while Kyla Lowry is doubtful. The Heat also have Caleb Martin on their report with Dru Smith, who is out for the season. Cole Swider is out for G-League duties.

Martin is doubtful with a right ankle sprain. He's missed the last six consecutive games. Meanwhile, Smith is out because of a knee injury he sustained on Nov. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Heat's season has been marred by injuries, and Wednesday's showdown against the Thunder is no different for Erik Spoelstra's men.

What happened to Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry?

Jimmy Butler injured himself during the Miami Heat's Dec. 30 game against the Utah Jazz. Butler exited the contest after 22 minutes with an apparent foot injury. He has been out since with a right toe/ MP joint sprain. Before that, Butler dealt with a calf injury. He's missed 12 games. Tuesday's will be his 13th (fifth consecutive).

Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry is doubtful with a left-hand sprain. He suffered the injury on Jan. 8 against the Houston Rockets, which was the Heat's last game. Lowry played 16 minutes before exiting the contest. He missed Tuesday's shootaround because of illness but is on the injury report for the hand injury.

Jimmy Butler injury: Miami Heat star breaks silence on toe injury

Jimmy Butler isn't too concerned about his latest injury setback. After days of speculation, Butler opened up about the injury on Tuesday.

He said the injury was a result of him landing wrongly on his foot, which impacted his mid-foot area and toe. Butler revealed he would take a couple of days before being able to play through tolerable pain.

He was spotted working on his shooting, but the veteran star wasn't moving around much. Butler's regular season history with injuries is nothing new. He's been often rested by the Miami Heat in previous seasons, knowing they need him fully healthy during the playoffs, where he elevated his game drastically.

Butler said that's the only thing he's concerned about after reporters asked him about potentially missing out on individual regular-season accolades.

If Butler misses four more games, he will be ineligible for All-NBA or other individual awards. However, he outlined that the goal remains to win a championship, which he's spoken about with coach Erik Spoelstra, executive Pat Riley and his teammates.

The Miami Heat have done decently well in his absence, with several underrated prospects stepping up to provide adequate support to Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. has executed the Jimmy Butler role for the Heat most nights with his two-way play.

The Heat are 7-5 without Butler this season.