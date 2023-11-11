Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction and betting tips | November 11, 2023

The Miami Heat are looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Miami is starting to look like the Eastern Conference champs after a poor start to their season. They were 1-4 before hitting the .500 mark following their three consecutive wins. The Heat will play against the Hawks for the first time this season.

Like the Heat, the Hawks have been on a nice roll until they lost to the OKC Thunder on Monday. They bounced back against the Orlando Magic on Thursday and will be hoping to start another streak. Atlanta’s offense has been humming. They’ll have a good chance of extending their run if they can sustain it against the Heat.

The Heat last faced the Hawks on Apr. 6 last season. Both teams have largely kept the same team so they will be very familiar with each other. Jimmy Butler and Trae Young are expected to lead their respective teams in the said encounter.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Miami Heat (4-4) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5-3)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023 | 7:30 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Arena | Atlanta, Georgia

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Game preview

The Miami Heat looked nothing like the defending Eastern Conference champs when they lost four straight games after winning their season opener against the Detroit Pistons. They have since racked up three straight victories, including a closely-fought win over LeBron James’ LA Lakers. The Heat may just be starting to get their rhythm back.

The Atlanta Hawks started 0-2 before reeling off four straight wins. They are 5-1 in their last six games behind an offense that’s been a problem for opponents. Miami’s top-ten-ranked defense will have their work cut out for them on Saturday night.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted starting lineups

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra could insert Josh Richardson into the starting lineup following Tyler Herro’s ankle sprain. Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Haywood Highsmith could start again for the Heat. Butler has been ruled probable but is expected to play.

De’Andre Hunter, Clint Capela, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and the emerging Jalen Johnson could start for Quin Snyder’s Hawks.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

Without Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler is expected to take on a bigger role on offense. He is only averaging 18.4 points per game, but that could easily go up against the Hawks. “Jimmy Buckets” has a 25.5 over/under points prop on Saturday night. Bettors get -115 whether they pick over or under.

Trae Young is averaging 24.1 PPG, which leads the Hawks. He has a 24.5 over/under points prop against the Heat. -110 is the line for those who want to bet over while it is -120 for those who are looking to go under the benchmark.

The over/under line for Bam Adebayo’s rebounding is 10.5. Bettors can take the over for +102 while it is -115 for under.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

The Miami Heat (-110) are +4.5 underdogs against the Atlanta Hawks. Miami is missing Tyler Herro and is on the road against the healthy Hawks.

Miami has already proven that they can win big even without Herro. They did it last season behind Jimmy Butler’s jaw-dropping playoff performance. Butler will need to replicate that stretch while the Heat have to sustain their defensive efficiency.

The Hawks could win the game but the Heat could cover the spread.