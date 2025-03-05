Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5, 2024

The Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Wednesday. Cleveland has the best record in the league at 51-10 and leads the East, while Miami is seventh in the same conference with a 29-31 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 132 times in the regular season, with the Heat holding a 80-52 lead. This will be their third and final game this season, with the series tied 1-1. They last played on Jan. 29, when the Cavs won 126-106 behind Donovan Mitchell’s 34 points. Tyler Herro led Miami with 22 points.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 5, at Rocket Arena. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, while local coverage will be provided by FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio and FanDuel Sports Network - Sun. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Heat (+475) vs. Cavaliers (-650)

Spread: Heat (+11) vs. Cavaliers (-11)

Total (O/U): Heat -110 (o227) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u227)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Heat come into this game on the back of a 106-90 win against the Washington Wizards on Monday. Bam Adebayo led the team with a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds, while Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier had 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Ad

Miami also got valuable contributions from the bench. Duncan Robinson had 17 points, while Pelle Larsson had 16.

The Heat haven’t been great after the trade deadline and are just 4-6 over the past 10. As they are 5.0 games behind the sixth-placed Detroit Pistons, it will take a herculean effort from Erik Spoelstra’s team to secure a confirmed playoff spot.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, have been absolutely dominant and have all but confirmed their place in the playoffs as the top-ranked Eastern Conference team. They are also on a league-leading 11-game win streak.

Ad

Cleveland most recently dispatched the Chicago Bulls 139-117 on Tuesday behind Jarrett Allen’s double-double of 25 points and 17 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell had 28 points, while Darius Garland had 19 points.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting props

Tyler Herro’s points total is set at 24.5, a mark he hasn’t crossed in the last two games. His season average, however, isn’t far off at 23.9 points. Expect Herro to have a bounceback game. Bet on the over.

Ad

Donovan Mitchell’s points total is set at 24.5. He crossed that mark in four of the past five games and should be able to do so on Wednesday as well.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The oddsmakers highly favor the Cavaliers despite them playing the second leg of a back-to-back. We expect the same as they have been far too dominant to worry about playing two straight nights. Miami should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes past 227 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.