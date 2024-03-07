Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report for March 7 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Miami Heat at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday, marking their first meeting of the season. The game, part of a seven-game NBA lineup, is set to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

With a 35-26 record, the Heat are currently ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference. They head into this matchup after defeating the Detroit Pistons, who are near the bottom of the East standings, with a score of 118-110 on Tuesday at home.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 26 points, along with six rebounds, eight assists and two steals, shooting 7-for-13 from the field and 1-for-3 from the 3-point line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other side, the Mavericks, holding an eighth-place position in the Western Conference with a 34-28 record, are looking to bounce back from a 137-120 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Luka Doncic stood out for the Mavericks with a performance of 39 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, making 15 of his 30 shots from the field and 4-of-13 from 3-point range.

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Miami Heat injury report for March 7

The Heat have listed three players on their injury report: SG Josh Richardson (right shoulder), PF Kevin Love (heel) and PG Tyler Herro (knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Josh Richardson out surgery for right shoulder Kevin Love out heel Tyler Herro out knee

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Tyler Herro will be absent for the Miami Heat's upcoming games on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks and Friday versus the OKC Thunder, marking his sixth and seventh consecutive games missed due to soreness in his left knee as reported by Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.

Herro's ongoing knee issue has sidelined him for the past five games, and with the Heat facing a tight schedule, Duncan Robinson is expected to remain in the starting lineup in his absence.

Miami looks forward to possibly having Herro back on the court for their Sunday game against the Washington Wizards.

Dallas Mavericks injury report for March 7

The Mavericks have listed two players on their injury report: PF Maxi Kleber (knee) and PG Luka Doncic (ankle) are listed as probable.

Player Status Injury Maxi Kleber probable knee Luka Doncic probable ankle

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic has been dealing with ankle issues throughout the season, including a sprain to his right ankle just before the NBA All-Star break.

Following an on-court incident against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Doncic was seen struggling to get up, yet he managed to finish the match.

Expand Tweet

This upcoming match will mark the fourth consecutive game that Luka Doncic has been reported to have an ankle issue.

In addition to his ankle concerns, Doncic has also been dealing with a nasal injury, which has been mentioned in the injury reports for nine of the Dallas Mavericks' last 12 games. Despite these issues, he has continued to participate in games.