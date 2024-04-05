Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 5, 2024

The Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets matchup is one of the 12 NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the second and final matchup between the two teams this season, with the Heat winning the previous game 120-113 on Jan. 8.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 5.

The Heat hold a 40-33 all-time advantage against the Rockets. Miami won the most recent game between the two teams behind Tyler Herro’s 28 points. Houston was led by Fred VanVleet’s 32 points, seven assists and two blocks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets game is scheduled for Friday, April 5, at Toyota Center. The game begins at 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Space City Home Network and Bally Sports Sun. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Heat (-137) vs. Rockets (+114)

Spread: Heat (-2.5) vs. Rockets (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Heat -110 (o214.5) vs. Rockets -110 (u214.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets preview

The Heat (42-34) are seventh in the East and are looking for direct playoff qualification without having to go through the play-in tournament. They have won six of the past 10 games but most recently lost 109-105 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Terry Rozier led the team with 22 points.

With Miami having to travel from Florida to Houston for the second game of a back-to-back, the Heat need to ensure fatigue doesn’t play a role in the game as they try and push for a top-six finish.

The Rockets (38-38) are 11th in the West and are unlikely to qualify for the play-in tourney anymore. Just a week ago, they were riding high on a 11-game winning streak and were just one game behind the Golden State Warriors. After losing three straight, that gap has extended to four games. Houston suffered a blowout 133-110 loss to Golden State on Thursday.

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets starting lineups, subs and rotations

As per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Heat are optimistic that Tyler Herro (foot) will return to the lineup on Friday. Josh Richardson is out with a shoulder injury. If Herro returns, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra might integrate him back into the team with the bench unit.

The Starting 5 should be:

PG: Terry Rozier SG: Duncan Robinson SF: Jimmy Butler PF: Nikola Jovic C: Bam Adebayo

The Heat’s key substitutes should be Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro, Hayhood Highsmith, and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The Rockets will be without Alperen Sengun (ankle), Tari Eason (benign growth in lower leg) and Steven Adams (knee). Amen Thompson is day-to-day after rolling his left ankle on Thursday and leaving the game mid-way through the fourth quarter. Houston coach Ime Udoka should start:

PG: Fred VanVleet SG: Jalen Green SF: Cam Whitmore PF: Dillon Brooks C: Jabari Smith Jr.

Hosuton’s key substitutes should be Aaron Holiday, Reggie Bullock Jr. and Jock Landale.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets betting tips

Jimmy Butler has an over/under of 20.5 points. After scoring 20 points against the Sixers on Thursday, Butler could look to be more aggressive against Houston. He should have more than 20.5 points.

Fred VanVleet has an over/under of 16.5 points. He averages 16.7 points for the season. VanVleet should score more than his season average on Friday.

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets prediction

The Heat are slightly favored on the road. Miami simply has more motivation to get the win and move to the safety of a top-six finish in the Eastern Conference. The Heat should cover the spread for a win. This should be a fairly high-scoring game, with the team total being over 217.5 points.