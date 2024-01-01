Miami Heat vs LA Clippers: Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 1, 2024

There are eight games on the NBA schedule for the first day of 2024, including the Miami Heat vs LA Clippers. It's the first meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Heat owning a three-game winning streak against the Clippers. Let's look at the preview of the Miami Heat vs LA Clippers game, as well as the prediction and betting tips for Jan. 1.

Miami and the Clippers last faced each other on Jan. 2, 2023, with the Heat prevailing to get the 110-100 win at Crypto.com Arena. Bam Adebayo was huge for the Heat with 31 points and 13 rebounds, while Tyler Herro added 25 points. Paul George had 25 points for the Clippers.

Monday's game will be just the 70th regular-season meeting between the Heat and Clippers. The Heat are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 39-30. However, the Clippers have won six of the last 10 games against Miami dating back to Dec. 8, 2018.

Miami Heat vs LA Clippers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Miami Heat vs LA Clippers is scheduled for Monday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game begins at 10:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports SoCal.

Moneyline: Heat (+245) vs Clippers (-303)

Spread: Heat +7 (-115) vs Clippers -7 (-105)

Total (O/U): Heat -110 (o227.5) vs Clippers -110 (u227.5)

Miami Heat vs LA Clippers preview

The short-handed Miami Heat lost to the Utah Jazz 117-109 in their last game. The Heat dropped to 19-13 for the season, but are still fourth in the Eastern Conference and won seven of their last 10 games heading into Monday's matchup.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers won their second game in a row last Friday after beating the Memphis Grizzlies. The Clippers have won eight of their last eight contests and are fourth in the Western Conference.

Miami Heat vs LA Clippers starting lineups

The Miami Heat will continue to be short-handed on Monday with eight players on the injury report. Head coach Erik Spoelstra will likely use a starting lineup of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Bam Adebayo.

On the other hand, the LA Clippers could finally get back Kawhi Leonard after he missed the past four games with a hip injury. Leonard will be a game-time decision, with head coach Ty Lue possibly having a starting five of James Harden, Terance Mann, Paul George, Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

Miami Heat vs LA Clippers betting tips

Tyler Herro is favored to score more than 23.5 points against the LA Clippers. Herro is averaging 24.2 points per game this season and has scored at least 24 points in five of his last six games. It's safe to bet on Herro to go over 23.5 points.

Bam Adebayo has an over/under of 10.5 rebounds, which is slightly below his season average of 10.2 rebounds per game. Adebayo is favored to grab less than 10.5 rebounds even though he's had at least 11 rebounds in his last four games.

Herro is also favored to dish out less than 5.5 assists on Monday night. If Kyle Lowry remains out of the lineup, Herro has a chance to go over, so it's better to make your bet right before the game starts.

Miami Heat vs LA Clippers prediction

The LA Clippers are slightly favored to get the win on Jan. 1 against the Miami Heat. The Clippers are one of the best teams in the NBA at the moment and the Heat are dealing with some injuries.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Clippers will get the win, the Heat will cover the spread and the total will go over.

