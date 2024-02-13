Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report for February 13 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami Heat on Tuesday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. This matchup marks the third game of their season series, with the Bucks sweeping them 2-0 so far, and is included in the NBA's six-game slate.

The Heat, 28-25, are currently eighth in the East, going 4-2 since snapping their seven-game losing streak. They lost 106-110 to the Boston Celtics on the road on Sunday. Despite Jimmy Butler's absence, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro put the team on their back with a combined 46 points and 18 rebounds, with Duncan Robinson scoring 15 points off the bench in the loss.

The Bucks, 35-19, are third in the East after going 3-5 under new coach Doc Rivers. They have won back-to-back games against the short-handed Charlotte Hornets and the reigning champs Denver Nuggets.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Miami Heat injury report for Feb. 13

The Heat have listed five players on their injury report. SF Duncan Robinson (left shoulder/elbow) is questionable.

Meanwhile, SG Terry Rozier (knee), SF Jimmy Butler (personal), SG Josh Richardson (shoulder) and SG Dru Smith (knee) are out.

What happened to Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler?

Terry Rozier sustained a right knee injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics. The injury occurred as Rozier attempted to drive to the basket, aiming to finish at the rim with Jayson Tatum and Al Horford guarding.

Upon landing awkwardly, Rozier strained his knee. However, reports indicate that he avoided a serious injury. He is considered week-to-week and will be re-evaluated after he clears full-contact practices.

Jimmy Butler will be absent ahead of the Bucks matchup due to the death of a family member. His agent, Bernie Lee, said, "Jimmy and his family ask for privacy at this point in time as they navigate this loss".

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Feb. 13

SF Khris Middleton (ankle) is listed as out.

What happened to Khris Middleton?

Khris Middleton sustained a left ankle injury halfway through the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 6 when he attempted to shoot over Kevin Durant, however landing awkwardly on KD's foot.

Middleton could shoot his free throws and walk back to the locker room on his own. He was seen walking with a foot brace following the game, and it was reported that he would be missing two more games, including the Heat matchup.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

The Easter Conference matchup between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks is set to tipoff at 8 p.m. ET with Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports Sun as the network providers for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week with a free trial.

