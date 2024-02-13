Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13, 2024

The Miami Heat visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the third game of their season series, with the Bucks leading 2-0 from their 122-114 win on Oct. 31 and 131-124 on Nov. 29. The game is part of the NBA's six-game schedule.

The Heat, 28-25, are eighth in the East and coming off a 106-110 loss against the league-best Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Sunday without Jimmy Butler. It was a defensive fest with no player having an offensive surge. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo combined for 46 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Bucks, 35-19, are third in the East, beating reigning champs Denver Nuggets 112-95 at home on Tuesday. They will play on the second night of a back-to-back.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks prediction, preview and starting lineup and betting tips

The marque matchup between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Network, Wisconsin for home and Sun for away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass with a free trial which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week.

Spread: Heat +8.5 vs. Bucks -8

Moneyline: Heat +280 vs. Bucks -325

Total over and under: Heat O 226 vs. Bucks U 226.5

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler (personal), Terry Rozier (sprained right knee) and Josh Richardson (right shoulder injury). They have gone with 28 different starting rotations in 53 games.

The Heat have struggled, going 4-9 in their last 13 games and 13-12 on the road. Without two of their best players, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro will have to take on most of their offensive load.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have managed back-to-back wins for the first time under new coach Doc Rivers. They have kept opponents under 100 points for the first time since Nov. 24, 2021.

The Bucks have won four straight against the Heat and are looking more organized with more games. Nevertheless, the Bucks' fourth-ranked offense will be tested against the Heat's tenth-ranked defense under coach Erik Spoelstra.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups

The Heat will start Tyler Herro at PG, Jaime Jaquez Jr. at SG, Caleb Martin at SF, Haywood Highsmith at PF and Bam Adebayo at center.

The Bucks, meanwhile, will start, Damian Lillard at PG, Malik Beasley at SG, Jae Crowder at SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo at PF and Brook Lopez at center.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 27.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists on 61.0% shooting in the last five games. His point prop is set at over/under 29.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Damian Lillard has averaged 22.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists on 45.9% shooting in the last five games. His point prop is set at over/under 24.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Bam Adebayo, meanwhile, has averaged 18.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 54.4% shooting in the last five games. His point prop is set at over/under 23.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The Bucks are favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -8 point spread and -325 on the moneyline.

The Heat are expected to surpass the 224.5 mark, while the Bucks are favored to go under 225.5. Expect the total to go under, as the Heat don't have the same arsenal and firepower to match the Bucks in scoring.

