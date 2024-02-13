Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 13 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will face off in Tuesday's marquee matchup. The Eastern Conference rivals have met in three of the last four playoffs. There ought to be fireworks in this contest, owing to the history between the teams. The Heat were lost in their previous two games against the Bucks.

With Milwaukee coming off a grueling schedule, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Miami has a fantastic chance to avoid a season-series loss to the 2021 NBA champions.

However, the Heat have to battle a few injury absences again. The Bucks may be fatigued, but they have had decent momentum over their past two outings, holding their opponents down 100 points in back-to-back contests.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks injury reports

Miami Heat injury report for February 13

The Heat's injury report has five players. Dru Smith is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. Jimmy Butler (personal), Terry Rozier (knee) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) join Smith among the absentees. Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson is questionable with a left shoulder/elbow injury.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for February 13

The Bucks' injury report hasn't been submitted yet. Khris Middleton was the only absentee in the last game. The veteran forward is dealing with an ankle injury and will be out again. Coach Doc Rivers mentioned that Middleton will be out for two more games after the Bucks' 120-84 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks' starting lineups and depth charts

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart for February 13

Point guards Tyler Herro Alondes Williams Shooting guards Duncan Robinson* Haywood Highsmith Small forwards Jaime Jazquez Jr. Nikola Jovic Power Forwards Caleb Martin Kevin Love Centers Bam Adebayo Thomas Bryant Orlando Robinson

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for February 13

Point guards Damian Lillard Patrick Beverley TyTy Washington Jr. Shooting guards Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton AJ Green Small forwards Jae Crowder Andre Jackson Jr. MarJon Beauchamp Power forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo Thanasis Antetokounmpo Centers Brook Lopez Bobby Portis

Editors note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play. Lineups will be updated close to the game.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks' starting key matchups

The Heat are shorthanded, meaning they are likely to rely on player duels to win this contest. The Bucks might be difficult to outscore, so the Heat must pull everything together on defense to get the desired outcome without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier.

Here are some key matchups to watch out for:

Bam Adebayo vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Adebayo is one of the best defensive players in the NBA, while Giannis is the most efficient scorer this season. With both players being solid at what they do, their matchup will significantly impact the main outcome.

Tyler Herro vs. Damian Lillard

There's some history to this matchup, which makes his one more interesting than it already is. Lillard reportedly wanted a move to Miami, and the Heat were willing to part ways with Herro. It's a personal matchup for the two high-scoring guards. Their production has directly impacted their teams' performances, so whoever comes out on top could end up on the winning side.

