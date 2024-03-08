Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 8, 2024

The Miami Heat will take on the OKC Thunder for the second and final time this season on Friday. Miami, which lost 128-120 on Jan. 10, will be hoping to bounce back and even the season series. Accomplishing the feat will be tough as the Heat will be squaring off against Oklahoma less than 24 hours after losing 114-108 to the Dallas Mavericks.

Oklahoma has struggled at the wrong time as it battles the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record and the top seed in the Western Conference. The Thunder are only half a game behind the Timberwolves for the top spot in their conference. They have had an up-and-down two weeks so they will need to step up versus the reigning Eastern Conference champs to improve their win-loss slate.

The Heat will have to quickly forget the disappointing loss to the Mavericks. Dallas’ big run late in the last three minutes allowed it to escape with the win. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler will again be at the forefront of Miami’s charge.

Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Thunder will host the Heat at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. KSBI OKC and Bally Sports Sun will cover the game live. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can tune into SiriusXM, WWLS/WKY and WQAM 560/WAQI 710 to catch the action.

Moneyline: Heat (+300) vs Thunder (-380)

Spread: Heat (+8.5) vs Thunder (-8.5)

Total (O/U): Heat (o225.0 -110) vs. Thunder (-225.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder: Game preview

The Miami Heat’s only losses since Feb. 14 were to the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks. They have been extremely playing well despite battling through injuries. It remains to be seen, though, how much they have left in the second night of a back-to-back set when they take on the Thunder. Expect the Heat to put on another resilient performance regardless of who suits up.

The OKC Thunder will be excited to play at home after a four-game road trip that saw them end up with a 2-2 record. They were ambushed by the San Antonio Spurs but battled the LA Lakers in another back-to-back set before losing in the end. Oklahoma will be raring to put on another dominating display in front of its home fans.

Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder: Starting lineups

SF - Duncan Robinson, PF - Nikola Jovic, SF - Jimmy Butler, C - Bam Adebayo and SG - Terry Rozier will likely start for the Miami Heat.

C - Chet Holmgren, PF - Jalen Williams, PG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG - Josh Giddey and SG - Lu Dort will tip off for the OKC Thunder.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder: Betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a 30.5 over/under points prop on Friday. He is averaging 30.7 PPG in March and just dropped 37 versus the Portland Trail Blazers two nights ago for the OKC Thunder. Miami’s defense is solid but the back-to-back set will likely take its toll and allow “SGA” to go over his points prop.

Jimmy Butler has a 22.5 over/under points prop against OKC. “Jimmy Buckets” is averaging 31.5 PPG in March but the back end of two straight games could cause him to struggle.

Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder: Prediction

The Miami Heat are almost always competitive regardless of who plays and how the schedule plays out. But, back-to-back nights against the Dallas Mavericks and the Thunder are always tough. The Thunder will likely get another win and do it against Miami’s point spread.