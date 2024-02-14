Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 14, 2024

The Miami Heat visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the second game of their season series, with the Heat winning 119-113 in the first one on Dec. 26, and is included in the NBA's thirteen-game slate.

The Heat, 29-25, will play on the second night of their back-to-back, coming off an impressive 123-97 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road despite playing without Jimmy Butler (personal) and Terry Rozier (knee). Nikola Jovic and Duncan Robinson underscored the Heat's efficient shooting, combining 47 points on 11 3-pointers. With their win on Tuesday, they moved to the seventh spot in the East.

The 76ers, 32-21, are fifth in the East, coming off a close 123-121 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road on Monday. Buddy Hield looked stellar in his third game as a 76er, ending the night with 24 points, four rebounds and eight assists on 9 of 13 shooting, including 5 of 8 from the 3-point line.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Sun for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives access to NBA TV for a week with a free trial.

Spread: Heat +3.5 vs. 76ers -3

Moneyline: Heat +130 vs. 76ers -148

Total over and under: Heat O 223 vs. 76ers U 223.5

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Heat are coming off pulling a major upset as +8.5 underdogs on the spread against the Bucks on the road. They overcame the loss of Butller's second and Rozier's first absence with an all-around team performance.

All starters boasted a minimum +14 net rating, with Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kevin Love playing remarkably well off the bench combining for 31 points and a +31 net rating.

The Heat avoided losing back-to-back games following the close 106-110 contest against the Boston Celtics and have gone 5-2 in their previous 7 games, boasting a +10.2 net rating with a 116.1 offensive rating and 105.9 defensive rating.

The 76ers, meanwhile, have won back-to-back games after snapping their four-game losing streak.

Daryl Morey was able to acquire Buddy Hield, a key piece in the team's lineup, to make space for Joel Embiid when he returns and, alongside Maxey, to add firepower to their 123.3 offensive rating without Embiid in the last three games.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups

For the Heat, Tyler Herro will start at PG, Duncan Robinson at SG, Nikola Jovic at SF, Caleb Martin at PF and Bam Adebayo at center.

Meanwhile, for the 76ers, Tyrese Maxey will start at PG, Buddy Hield at SG, Kelly Oubre Jr. at SF, Tobias Harris at PF and Paul Reed at center.

These starting lineups are provisional and may be adjusted based on the final status of players who are currently listed as questionable to participate in the game.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Tyrese Maxey has averaged a career-high 25.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 27.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Bam Adebayo has averaged 20.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists with a block and a steal. His point prop is set at over/under 22.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Tyler Herro has averaged 20.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 21.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark.

The odds mentioned are based on the information available at the time of writing and may be subject to change as the game approaches.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are slightly favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -3.5 point spread and -162 on the moneyline.

The home crowd added with the rest ahead of the matchup could be attributed to this, along with Butler and Rozier's absence.

