Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2024

The Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings matchup is one of the four NBA games scheduled for Monday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with Miami winning the first game 115-106 on Jan. 31.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 26.

The Heat hold a 46-24 all-time advantage against the Kings. Miami won the most recent matchup behind Jimmy Butler’s 31 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal. Keegan Murray had 33 points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal for Sacramento.

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings game is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 26, at Golden 1 Center. The game begins at 10 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBCSCA and Bally Sports Sun. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Heat (+240) vs. Kings (-298)

Spread: Heat (+7.5) vs. Kings (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Heat -110 (o226.5) vs. Kings -110 (u226.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings preview

The Heat are seventh in the East with a 31-25 record. They have won three straight, the most recent being a 106-95 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Butler had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win.

The Kings (33-23) are fifth in the West and are on a three-game win streak. They most recently defeated the LA Clippers 123-107 on Sunday. As Sacramento will be playing the back end of a back-to-back, it needs to make sure fatigue doesn’t play a factor. De’Aaron Fox had 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds against the Clippers.

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings starting lineups

Jimmy Butler was suspended one game for instigating an on-court altercation during the Heat-Pelicans game. Thomas Bryant got a three-game suspension for fighting and leaving the bench area, while Nikola Jovic got a one-game suspension as well for leaving the bench area and entering the altercation.

Miami will also be without Josh Richardson (dislocated right shoulder) and Dru Smith (knee injury). Tyler Herro (knee), Orlando Robinson (back) and Terry Rozier (knee) are questionable. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra could start Delon Wright, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo.

The Kings will be without Alex Len (illness) and Sasha Vezenkov (ankle) on Monday. Sacramento coach Mike Brown should start Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings betting tips

Bam Adebayo has an over/under of 21.5 points for the game. With Butler suspended and Herro questionable, Adebayo will need to lead the offensive charge for the Heat. This should give him a great chance to end the night with over 21.5 points.

De’Aaron Fox has an over/under of 24.5 points. An injury-laden Miami team will find it tough to guard the high-flying Fox. He should end the game with over 24.5 points.

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings prediction

The Kings are favored at home. This is because of their current record and Miami’s roster depth due to key suspensions and injuries. Sacramento should cover the spread for a win. The Heat should find it difficult to contain the Kings’ many offensive weapons and the game total should be over 226.5 points.