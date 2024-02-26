Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 26 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Miami Heat's clash against the Sacramento Kings is the marquee game of Monday's four-game slate. The Heat are in the middle of a three-game road trip and have boasted a 100% record. Meanwhile, the Kings are also on a three-game winning streak.

Miami could struggle on Monday, though. Apart from not having homecourt advantage, the Heat could be without multiple starters. Jimmy Butler won't play because of a one-game suspension issued for his contribution to the mid-game altercation between the Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

However, the Kings are playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Fatigue could hold them down against the Heat.

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Reports

Miami Heat injury report for Feb. 26

The Heat have eight players on their injury report. Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic and Thomas Bryant are suspended. Tyler Herro (knee), Orlando Robinson (back) and Terry Rozier (knee) are questionable. Josh Richardson (shoulder) and Dru Smith (knee) are out with injuries.

Sacramento Kings injury report for Feb. 26

The Kings are without Alex Len (illness) and Sasha Vezenkov (ankle).

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart Feb. 26

The Heat's starting lineup could look different from their previous game, with Jimmy Butler sidelined and Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier questionable. Herro and Rozier will start in the backcourt if they are cleared to play.

Meanwhile, Jaime Jaqeuz Jr. should fill in for Butler in the frontcourt next to Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo.

Point guards Tyler Herro* Delon Wright Alondes Williams Shooting guards Terry Rozier Duncan Robinson Small forwards Caleb Martin Haywood Highsmith Power forwards Jaime Jaquez Jr. Kevin Love Centers Bam Adebayo Orlando Robinson*

Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 26

The Kings aren't expected to make any changes to their starting lineup with the starters available. De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter will start in the backcourt, while Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis will complete the frontline.

Point guards De'Aaron Fox Davion Mitchell Keon Ellis Shooting guards Kevin Huerter Malik Monk Chris Duarte Small forwards Harrison Barnes Kessler Edwards Colby Jones Power Forwards Keegan Murray Trey Lyles Jalen Slawson Centers Domantas Sabonis JaVale McGee

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings key matchups

The Heat, when shorthanded, are still a challenging team. Coach Erik Spoelstra's pedigree of getting the best out of his available players is unparalleled. His defensive schemes could be in the limelight for this contest.

The player matchups could be critical in this. The first and the most obvious is between Bam Adebayo and Domantas Sabonis. The latter is integral to the Kings' elite offense, but Adebayo's defense is well-known. He could play a significant role in limiting the Kings from having their way offensively.

The other matchup is between the Heat and the Kings backcourt. Both are high-scoring and efficient. The one that ends up producing the goods on the day could prove decisive.