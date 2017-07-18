Mills: Carmelo Anthony could remain at Knicks

There is a chance that 33-year-old Carmelo Anthony could be in New York next season as the Knicks weigh up their options.

by Omnisport News 18 Jul 2017, 05:40 IST

All-Star Carmelo Anthony could remain with the New York Knicks, despite the NBA team continuing to pursue a trade.

Anthony is being tipped to leave the Knicks, who have discussed a trade amid interest from the Houston Rockets.

The 10-time All-Star has a no-trade clause in his contract, while the Knicks are focused on developing their young core, which includes Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr.

"We've been in contact with Carmelo's representatives. We've been in contact with other teams," Mills told reporters on Monday.

"Our view is if there's an opportunity that works for Carmelo and works for us, then we'll look at some kind of trade. But we also feel that Carmelo could easily be a part of our team next year.

"We're going to move forward so maybe with Carmelo or without Carmelo."

In 2016-17, Anthony – taken with the third pick in the 2003 NBA Draft – averaged 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Mills added: "Carmelo's a great, great basketball player, and if Carmelo is with us, we will continue to develop our young players. If he's not here, we'll continue to develop our young players.

"I think we will be a good developing team if Carmelo is part of the team. We'll be a good developing team if he isn't.

"We'll be in constant communication with Carmelo and his camp, and we'll come to some resolution that works well for both [of] us.''