Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks preview: Prediction, odds and more | October 29, 2023

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Oct 29, 2023 08:33 GMT
Can Trae Young and the Hawks get past the Dame Lillard threat at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday?
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday, October 29. After a Damian Lillard special against the Philadelphia 76ers in their season opener, where the Bucks rode on a 39-point masterclass from their newly-minted point guard, they now face Atlanta, who are down 0-2 after enduring losses against the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks.

Lillard's performance included eight rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes of action. He was ably assisted by Giannis Antetokounmpo who had 23 points and 13 rebounds to show for as the side edged out the Sixers 118-117.

The Hawks will look to bag a win against the formidable Milwaukee unit but will be wary on defense, which was also their bane last season. With Lillard and Antetokounmpo relentless in their new offensive approach, as highlighted against the 76ers, Atlanta will look to get past the lack of execution in their first two games and hope that their backcourt can outscore their opponents. With containment out of the question, the onus is on bettering their offense.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks game details:

Teams: Bucks (1-0) vs Hawks (0-2)

Date & Time: Oct. 29, 2023 / 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks preview and injury report

With Damian Lillard, it was all about the pace in their season opener against Philadelphia, as they led by as many as 19 points at one point in the game. This was crucial in getting the edge and the outfit will employ a similar tactic against the Hawks.

At the other end, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray will be key for the Hawks, but after falling short in two consecutive games, the question is about consistency. Only time will tell which version of them shows up at the Forum on Sunday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks odds and prediction

Spread: Bucks (-7.5) vs Hawks (+7.5)

Moneyline: Bucks (-340) vs Hawks (+270)

Total (o/u): 238.5

The Hawks' defense has not been up to the mark, and that puts them at a disadvantage against Milwaukee who have shown in Game 1 that they can exploit teams even with minor lapses on defensive ends.

Trae Young hasn't had a great game so far, and another poor shooting night might just hamper their chances of walking away with a win. Expect the contest to go MIlwaukee's way.

Milwaukee Bucks depth chart

PositionStarters2nd Unit3rd Unit4th Unit5th Unit
Point GuardDamian LillardCameron PayneAJ GreenTyTy Washington Jr.Lindell Wigginton
Shooting GuardMalik BeasleyMarjon Beauchamp
Small ForwardKhris MiddletonPat ConnaughtonJae Crowder
Power ForwardGiannis AntetokounmpoJae CrowderPat ConnaughtonThanasis Antetokounmpo
CenterBrook LopezBobby PortisRobin Lopez

Atlanta Hawks depth chart

PositionStarters2nd Unit3rd Unit4th Unit5th Unit
Point GuardTrae YoungDejounte MurrayPatty MillsKobe Bufkin
Shooting GuardDejounte MurrayBojan BogdanovicWesley Matthews
Small ForwardDeandre HunterAJ Griffin
Power ForwardSaddiq BeyJalen Johnson
CenterClint CapelaOnyeka OkongwuBruno FernandoMohammed Gueye
