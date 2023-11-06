Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA Season (November 6)

The Milwaukee Bucks head to the Barclays Center on Monday (November 6) to take on the Brooklyn Nets. Both teams will be meeting for the first time this season in an Eastern Conference clash. While the Bucks are coming off a win against the New York Knicks in their NBA In-Season Tournament opener, the Nets have had a mixed season so far and head into the matchup following a loss against the Boston Celtics.

The Bucks are still figuring it out with Damian Lillard, but they are a relatively better-balanced unit than Brooklyn. Their best defensive effort was against the Knicks, and Milwaukee will look to continue in the same vein on Monday.

For the Nets, there are injury concerns ahead of the game, and that's the least of their worries. Their misfiring offense and erratic moves on the defensive front saw their consistent sneak snapped off by Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Game details

Teams: Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets

Date and Time: November 6, 2023, 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Game preview

After being humbled by the Toronto Raptors last week, the Bucks fared much better against the Knicks. That said, Damian Lillard's addition puts the team 25th in defensive rating and 26th in defensive rating percentage.

The team still has issues with rebounding, turnovers and scoring from the midrange. But their scoring has remained top notch with Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo in prime form. As for injuries, the Bucks head into the game with a clean sheet.

The Nets have Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson ruled out of the skirmish against the Bucks. The absence of these two stars has dented the side on the defensive front. While they have been good with defensive rebounding, they face the same issues as the Bucks with their turnovers.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Odds and prediction

Spread: Bucks (-5) vs Nets (+5)

Moneyline: (-205) vs Nets (+170)

Total: o/u: 229.5

Both teams head into the contest with average defense and the team with a better offensive approach wins on Monday. With Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton, the Bucks have enough firepower to get past the Nets.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Potential starting lineups

The Bucks will have a familiar starting unit with Malik Beasley, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez.

As for the Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie will take over PG duties again, while Cam Thomas will take over as shooting guard. Mikal Bridges and Royce O'Neale will be the forwards, while big man Dorian Finney-Smith will play the five.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Neys: Top 3 player stats

Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 24.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists

The 'Greek Freak' has been consistent for the Bucks propping up solid performances. After being pegged as a potential DPOY candidate for the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has gotten off to a great start.

Damian Lillard: 23.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists

While he's a prolific scorer in his own right, Damian Lillard is still adjusting to the Bucks offense and that is the reason behind the guard still averaging the 20-point mark. The 32-year-old will be back to his explosive self as the team builds more chemistry.

Brook Lopez: 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists

Brook Lopez has been the team's third scoring option with Khris Middleton being managed sparingly by the Bucks. The center will hopefully continue his impressive two-way plays for Milwaukee.

Nets

Cam Thomas: 26.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists

Cam Thomas has been impressive for the Nets with his relentless scoring. In the absence of Royce O'Neale, the forward is the team's leading scorer and has been consistent with his performances.

Mikal Bridges: 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists

Mikal Bridges picked up from where he left off last season and has emerged as the focal point of the Nets offense. Barring two games, he has been propping up 20+ points in the rest of the contests.

Dorian Finney-Smith: 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds 1.5 assists

Finney-Smith has been one of the reliable options for Brooklyn this season. His ability to drain buckets at key moments in the game has been crucial for the Nets this season.