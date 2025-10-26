  • home icon
  Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 26 | 2025-26 NBA Season

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 26 | 2025-26 NBA Season

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 26, 2025 18:00 GMT
Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 26 | 2025-26 NBA Season
Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 26 | 2025-26 NBA Season (Image Sources: IMAGN)

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers will lock horns on Sunday in a marquee Eastern Conference matchup. The Bucks have begun the season 2-0 despite doubts regarding their ability to stack wins due to their lack of star power aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, with MVP-caliber performances under his belt, Antetokounmpo has helped tone down concerns regarding Milwaukee's ceiling for now. In his last on Friday, the All-Star had 31 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists and one block in a 122-116 win over the Toronto Raptors on the road. Antetokounmpo shot an impressive 78.6%, including a couple of 3s.

Meanwhile, the league's best record holders last year, the Cavaliers, are off to a 1-1 start. They split their New York trip results against the Knicks and Nets, losing 119-111 in the opener against Jalen Brunson and Co. and beating Brooklyn 131-124 on Friday.

It's not an ideal run for the team, but they'll take it for now amid their injury trouble as Darius Garland continues to miss time. Donovan Mitchell is pushing for another All-NBA nod with back-to-back 30-point nights. He had 31 against New York and 35 against the Nets.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen's performances have been inconsistent without Darius Garland setting them up. Mobley had 22 points in the opener but only 13 on Friday. Allen, meanwhile, had four points against the Knicks and 22 against Brooklyn.

The Cavaliers will hope the duo can hold their own against the Bucks' frontcourt of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner, as that's one of the keys to the game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable with a left great toe injury, while Kyle Kuzma is questionable, citing an ankle injury. Kevin Porter Jr. will miss his second game with a left ankle sprain.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

The Cavaliers have ruled out Darius Garland and Max Strus. Garland (toe) is inching closer to a return after scrimmaging with contact on Tuesday. Strus remains far from a return after undergoing foot surgery in August.

De'Andre Hunter is questionable, citing a knee injury. It would be his season debut if he suits up.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

The Bucks retain their starting lineup from Friday's game against Toronto. Ryan Rollins started at point guard, with AJ Green at the two. Gary Trent Jr. was the small forward alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner at the four and five.

PGRyan RollinsCole AnthonyMark Sears
SGAJ GreenAmir Coffey
SFGary Trent Jr.Kyle Kuzma*Garry Harris
PFGiannis AntetokounmpoTaurean Prince
C Myles TurnerBobby PortisPete NanceJericho Sims
Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

The Cavaliers might tweak their starting lineup if De'Andre Hunter returns. He could start instead of Jaylon Tyson, who has been in the frontcourt alongside Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the first two games. Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell and Sam Merrill have started in the backcourt.

PGDonovan MitchellLonzo BallCraig Porter Jr.
SGSam MerrillTyrese Proctor
SFDe'Andre Hunter*Jaylon TysonLuke Travers
PFEvan MobleyDean WadeLarry Nance Jr.
C Jarrett AllenThomas BryantNae'Qwan Tomlin
Edited by Arhaan Raje
