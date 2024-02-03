Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for February 3 I 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to sweep their season series against the Dallas Mavericks in their scheduled road game on Saturday. Milwaukee defeated Dallas in their first encounter on Nov. 18, winning, 132-125. The Bucks looked poised to repeat on the Mavs as they will play with an intact crew against an opponent without the services of a number of players.

Central Division-leading Milwaukee is out to give new coach Doc Rivers his first victory with the team after losing their first two under the one-time NBA champion coach. The Mavericks game is the third of a five-game road trip for the Bucks.

The hosts are also out to bounce back after being routed by the Minnesota Timberwolves, 121-87, on Wednesday. Resident superstars Luka Doncic (sprained right ankle) and Kyrie Irving (sprained right thumb) missed the game. Against the Bucks, Doncic is not on the injury report and is expected to play while Irving is ruled out.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for February 3, 2024

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Feb. 3

The Bucks are expected to parade a full roster save for backup guard Andre Jackson Jr, who is listed in the injury report as day-to-day because of a right wrist sprain as per ESPN.

Player Status Injury Andre Jackson Jr. Day-to-day Right wrist sprain

Dallas Mavericks injury report for Feb. 3

Apart from Irving, also ruled out of their game against Milwaukee is Derrick Jones Jr. (wrist) and Dante Exum (knee). Maxi Kleber (nose) and Dereck Lively II, meanwhile, are listed as day-to-day.

Player Status Injury Kyrie Irving Out Right thumb sprain Derrick Jones Jr. Out Left wrist sprain Dante Exum Out Right knee soreness Maxi Kleber Day-to-day Nasal fracture Dereck Lively II Day-to-day Nasal fracture

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Andre Jackson Jr. yet to see action under Doc Rivers

Before being ruled as day-to-day for a right wrist sprain, Jackson earned DNPs coach’s decision in the first two games of new Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers, rendering his possible absence in their game against the Mavericks as not too telling. He has played 39 games so far for Milwaukee this season and has averaged 2.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 11.5 minutes.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: When will Kyrie Irving and Derrick Jones Jr. return?

Irving missed his fifth straight game against the Timberwolves on Wednesday after suffering the right thumb sprain against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 22. The Mavericks have yet to announce his scheduled return but all indications point to it as being in the near future.

Proof of it was he was spotted shooting during pre-game with his team in their match against Minnesota.

The Mavs are waiting on Irving as they try to avoid losing much ground in the race while maintaining their position inside the playoff picture. The Mavericks currently have a 26-22 record, eighth in the Western Conference.

The same goes for Jones, who sprained his left wrist after falling hard following a failed dunk attempt against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 26.

How to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks game?

The Mavericks will host the Bucks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, in a match set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game is available over NBA League Pass as well as on Bally Sports SW-Dallas and Bally Sports Wisconsin on local TV. Tickets are priced for as low as $23 as per Seat Geek.

