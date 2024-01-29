Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups and depth chart for January 29 | 2023-24 NBA

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Denver Nuggets on Monday with tip-off at 9 p.m. ET at the Ball Arena in Denver. The game will be broadcast locally on Altitude Network and Bally Sports Wisconsin for home and away coverage.

Fans can also livestream the contest on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial. The contest will be the two teams' inaugural season matchup, and it is part of the NBA's twelve-game slate on Monday.

The Bucks (32-14) are second in the East, coming off their 141-117 win at home against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Damian Lillard, three starters for the Bucks, collectively scored 80 points. The Bucks have gone 7-3 in their previous 10 games.

The Nuggets (32-15) are fourth in the West, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 111-105 on Saturday. Nikola Jokic, in Joel Embiid's absence, ended the game with a double-double of 26 points and 16 rebounds with seven assists and two steals.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets: Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks injuries for Jan. 29

The Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo on their injury list as probable with (illness).

Denver Nuggets injuries for Jan. 29

The Nuggets have two players on their injury list. Vlatko Cancar (knee) and Julian Strawther (knee) are listed as out.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets: Starting lineups and depth chart

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard Cameron Payne AJ Green SG Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton Marjon Beauchamp SF Khris Middleton Andre Jackson Jr. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo * Jae Crowder Thanasis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis

(*) Probable / Game time decision

Denver Nuggets starting lineups and depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Jalen Pickett SF Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Hunter Tyson PF Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Braxton Key C Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Zeke Nnaji

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets: Key Matchups

Damian Lillard vs. Jamal Murray

The two electric guards show promise for an exciting battle on Monday night. Lillard and Murray are two of the most explosive scorers in the league, capable of taking over the game at any time of the quarter, especially in the clutch.

Murray has averaged 20.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists on 47.5% shooting, including 41.5% from the 3-point line.

Lillard has averaged 25.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 6.8 apg on 42.3% shooting, including 34.5% from the 3-point line.

Murray has a 16-9 advantage over Lillard in head-to-head matchups. However, Lillard leads 4-3 in postseason wins.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Nikola Jokic

The matchup between the two former MVPs is the highlight of tonight's game, as both continue to lead their teams to success and achieve impressive statistics.

Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.0 ppg, 11.7 rpg and 6.2 apg on 60.8% shooting with 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Jokic has averaged 26.3 ppg, 12.0 rpg and 8.9 apg on 59.1% shooting and 36.6% from beyond the arc.

Antetokounmpo helping the defense, particularly his shifts from guarding Aaron Gordon to supporting Brook Lopez, alongside Jokic's playmaking abilities, will be crucial in determining the game's outcome and could influence which team gains the upper hand.

