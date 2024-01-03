Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 3, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Indiana Pacers for the fifth and last time this season. Milwaukee is 1-3 in the season series against the upstart Pacers. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double at home on Monday but Indiana still won 122-113 on.

The young Pacers have stood up to the Bucks all season long. Despite Milwaukee’s tag as one of the favorites to win the championship, they’ve been outplayed by Tyrese Haliburton and crew in the season series. The All-Star guard seems to relish playing against the Eastern Conference powerhouse.

The Bucks bench was outscored by the Pacers second-stringers by 70-16. The disparity in bench scoring was a big part of Indiana’s 15-point comeback win. Milwaukee will be hoping its starters continue to play well and while the backups punch their weight.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game details

Teams: Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) vs. Indiana Pacers (18-14)

Date and Time: January 3, 2024 | 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, IN

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Game preview

Giannis Anteokounmpo is averaging 46.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in four meetings with the Pacers. Despite his staggering numbers, the Bucks are only 1-3 during those games.

Defense, particularly during the fourth quarter, has been Milwaukee’s biggest issue against Indiana. Antetokounmpo has done his part but the team defense has to step up or it will be another disappointing loss to the Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton loves playing against Milwaukee and has led them to yet another win in the last meeting between the two teams. The All-Star guard had 26 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in Monday’s win. If he gets another push from his supporting cast, the Pacers will finish the season with a dominant head-to-head record versus Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups

Khris Middleton is questionable for the last meeting between the Bucks and the Pacers. If he’s unable to play, Pat Connaughton could take his place in the starting lineup. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley and Brook Lopez are expected to open the game for Milwaukee.

The Pacers have ruled Andrew Nembhard questionable due to a mid-back sprain. If he’s not cleared to play, Bennedict Mathurin or Buddy Hield could take his place in the first five. Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Smith could line up for Indiana for tip-off.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Giannis Antetokounmpo is 36.5. Bettors get -111 for over and -115 for under. “The Greek Freak” has averaged 46.3 points in four games against the Pacers this season. Indiana has thrown everything at him but he hasn’t been bothered by Indy’s defense. He could go over his points prop on Wednesday.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 24.7 points per game this season. The over/under points prop for him is 25.5. Bettors get -120 for over and -106 for under. Haliburton has hit over 25 points in three of the four meetings with Milwaukee. The Bucks’ defense has hardly been able to slow him down and he might get over his points prop.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions

The moneyline for the Bucks is -155 while it’s +130 for the Pacers. Milwaukee is a -3.0 favorite in Indiana.

The Indiana Pacers have had the Milwaukee Bucks’ number this season. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo always playing well against them, they seem to do just fine versus the star-studded Bucks.

The last time the two-time MVP played in Indiana, he ran into the dugout to retrieve the game ball following his franchise record 64 points. Pacers fans did not appreciate that and will be more energized than ever to support the home team.

Indiana could lose but the team could cover the -3.0 spread at home.