Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: starting lineups and depth chart for Jan. 3, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers are part of the huge 12-game slate that the NBA prepared for their fans on Wednesday, January 3. This is the fourth time both teams meet this season and it was only two days ago when they clashed. The Indiana Pacers have won two of their last three matchups and the Bucks hope to even the count.

The game begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be shown on television through Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports WI. NBA League Pass has both broadcasts up through their online live stream platform.

Injuries for Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers

Here is the injury report for the upcoming Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers game scheduled to take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries for Jan. 3, 2023

Khris Middleton has been placed as 'questionable' by the Bucks' medical staff and he should be a game-time decision. Marjon Beauchamp is listed as 'probable' while AJ Green and Jae Crowder are not expected to play.

Indiana Pacers injuries for Jan. 3, 2023

On the other side, Andrew Nembhard is 'questionable' to play and the Pacers' medical staff will check on him if he can suit up before the matchup. Bruce Brown is still nursing his knee injury and he should be back by mid-January.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers

predicted lineups and depth chart

Milwaukee Bucks predicted lineups and depth chart for Jan. 3, 2023

If Khris Middleton and Majon Beauchamp are not going to play, the starting lineup should insert shooter Pat Connaungton. However, the Bucks' wing depth will be depleted if both players don't play.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard Cam Payne Andre Jackson SG Malik Beasley SF Pat Connaughton PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Bobby Portis Thanasis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Robin Lopez

Indiana Pacers predicted lineups and depth chart for Jan. 3, 2023

Aaron Nesmith should be upgraded to the starting five just like in the last game while Bruce Brown is healing from an injury. The team has been going with Jalen Smith over Obi Toppin as the starting PF.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Haliburton TJ McConnell Isaiah Wong SG Buddy Hield Benedict Mathurin SF Aaron Nesmith Jordan Nwora PF Jalen Smith Obi Toppon Jarace Walker C Myles Turner Isaiah Jackson James Johnson

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers key matchups

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers game has two very interesting matchups that basketball fans should anticipate. The game is played 5x5 but these individual battles will help determine the outcome of the match.

Tyrese Haliburton vs Damian Lillard

This is going to be the marquee matchup of the day as the fast-rising point guard Tyrese Haliburton will get to matchup with one of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team members Damian Lillard. Both have something to prove and it could be a barometer of how far Haliburton is in his game.

Myles Turner vs Brook Lopez

These are two of the best shot blockers in the game so far and have similar game styles. Both can shoot the three-point shot and can intimidate penetrators coming into the paint. Whoever beats out each other could give the opposing team an edge as they will open up a lane to the hoop.