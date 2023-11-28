Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Prediction and betting tips for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 24, 2023

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Miami Heat for a crucial NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday. Milwaukee goes through to the quarterfinals if they keep their unbeaten record and top the East Group B. A loss to the Heat will drop them to 3-1 and a tie with their opponents. The Bucks know they’re in for a tough fight against the competitors from South Beach.

Miami has to win at home against Milwaukee to keep their tournament hopes alive. Heat fans will also get to see Damian Lillard on their home court for the first time since the offseason. The former Portland Trail Blazers superstar wanted to take his talents to Miami but was sent to Milwaukee. Heat Nation may have what-ifs on their minds watching “Dame Time” going up against their team.

The last time the Heat and the Bucks met with something bigger at stake than a regular-season win was the playoffs last season. Miami, the eighth-ranked team that had to survive the play-in tournament, knocked out Milwaukee, the top-seeded Eastern Conference team. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks could get some payback if they win on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat

Date and Time: November 28, 2023 | 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Game preview

The Bucks responded to a painful first-round exit at the hands of the Heat in the first round of the playoffs by getting Damian Lillard. “Dame Time” was supposed to be the missing piece that would take Miami over the hump. Milwaukee had other plans and grabbed the sharpshooter, bolstering their chances of winning the NBA In-Season Tournament and the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The Heat took a little time to adjust to the reality that Lillard wasn’t walking through their facility as part of the team. They started the season early but found their groove. Injuries, however, have hit the team and may not be in the best position to battle Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Predicted starting lineups

Andre Jackson Jr. could continue to take Khris Middleton’s spot if the veteran forward remains out. Middleton has been upgraded to questionable but his status remains uncertain. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez and Malik Beasley are expected to start.

Jimmy Butler is questionable as he is dealing with a right ankle sprain. The reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP is reportedly not trending in the direction of playing on Tuesday. He could be replaced in the starting lineup by Josh Richardson.

Bam Adebayo is probable but is expected to play so he should start at center. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson could line up for Miami during tip-off.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Betting tips

Damian Lillard is the Bucks’ second-leading scorer with 25.6 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 26.5. Bettors get -105 for over and -115 for under. He has hit at least 26 points in seven out of his last 10 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo tops the Bucks in scoring with 29.9 points per contest. The over/under points prop for him is 30.5. Bettors get -115 for over and -105 for under. He has scored at least 30 points in seven out of his last 10 games.

Miami always plays tough defense and hustles on that end. But if Bam Adebayo doesn’t play or is less than 100%, Lillard and Antetokounmpo could go over their respective points prop.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Prediction

The moneyline for the Bucks is -152 while it's +128 for the Heat. Milwaukee is a -3 favorite on Tuesday against Miami.

Jimmy Butler’s availability will play a big role in the outcome of the game. The Miami Heat are already without Tyler Herro, one of their best scorers. If “Jimmy Buckets” is sidelined, the Milwaukee Bucks could win against the spread.

If Butler and Adebayo will suit up, the Heat could still lose but cover the spread.