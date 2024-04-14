Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic: Prediction, Starting Lineup and Betting Tips | April 14, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Orlando Magic on Sunday at the Kia Center in Orlando, with tipoff at 1 p.m. ET. This will be their fourth and final matchup of the season, with the Bucks leading 2-1. The game is part of the NBA's 15-game slate.

The Bucks (49-32) are second in the East and first in the Central Division, coming off a 125-107 loss to the OKC Thunder on the road, with Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton combined for 36 points in the loss.

On the other hand, the Magic (46-35) are fifth in the East and first in the Southeast Division, coming off a 125-113 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic prediction, starting lineup and betting tips

The marquee Eastern Conference matchup between the Bucks and the Magic will be aired locally on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports WI for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Bucks +5 vs. Magic -4.5

Moneyline: Bucks +158 vs. Magic -188

Total over and under: Bucks O 214.5 vs. Magic U 214.5

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic preview

In a crucial showdown, the Bucks find themselves in a deadlock with the New York Knicks for the coveted second seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are trailing the two by just one game, presenting a ripe opportunity to potentially surpass them with a favorable outcome on Sunday.

Recent performances reveal a faltering Bucks squad, having stumbled in five of their last seven matchups. Despite securing victories over the Boston Celtics (104-91) and the Magic (117-99) in consecutive outings, Milwaukee suffered a setback against Oklahoma City (125-107) following their triumph over Orlando.

Coach Jamahl Mosley and his Magic find themselves embroiled in a battle to steer clear of the play-in tournament, firmly planted in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. However, they face stiff competition from the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers, all locked in a three-way tie.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat linger just one game behind the trio, occupying the eighth spot. The Magic's recent form has been less than stellar, suffering three consecutive defeats at the hands of the Houston Rockets (118-106), Bucks (117-99), and 76ers (125-113). Turning to their sports betting statistics, the Magic boast a respectable record of 50-31 against the spread.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic starting lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks will start Damian Lillard at PG, Patrick Beverley at SG, Khris Middleton at SF, Jae Crowder at PF and Brook Lopez at center.

The Orlando Magic will start Jalen Suggs at PG, Gary Harris at SG, Franz Wagner at SF, Paolo Banchero at PF and Wendell Carter Jr. at center.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Damian Lillard has averaged 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists with 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks on 3.1 3-pointers. His 3-pointers made prop is set at over/under 3.5 and is favored to go over at +114.

Khris Middleton has averaged 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists with 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks. His rebound prop is set at over/under 5.5 and is favored to go under at -125.

Jalen Suggs has averaged 12.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists with 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks. His rebound prop is set at over/under 3.5 and is favored to go over at +132.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic predictions

The scoring output falls considerably below the contemporary NBA standards, particularly within the context of a Milwaukee Bucks matchup. Renowned for their high-octane offense and relatively lax defense, the Bucks typically embrace an "all-offense, minimal defense" style of play.

Against this backdrop, the modest total appears deflated. Milwaukee's defensive ranking, currently positioned at 18th in the league, underscores their vulnerability, conceding an average of 112.8 points per 100 possessions. Compounding matters, the absence of their formidable rim protector, Giannis Antetokounmpo, further weakens their defensive fortitude, lacking a defensive wing on top of that.

Consequently, the stage seems set for Orlando to breach the century mark in scoring, a factor likely to push the game's total beyond expectations.