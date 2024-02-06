Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6, 2024 

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, with tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be their first of the season series as part of the NBA's seven-game schedule.

The Bucks (33-17) fell third in the East after dropping the third game of their 4-game road trip. The Bucks gave up a 19-point lead in their 123-108 loss against the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

The Suns (29-21) currently hold the sixth spot in the West ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans despite a similar record since they lead in their season series. They beat the Washington Wizards, 140-112 in Bradley Beal's return against his former team on Sunday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The marque matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns will be nationally televised on TNT and locally on Arizona's Family Sports.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial.

Spread: Bucks +4 vs. Suns -3.5

Moneyline: Bucks +150 vs. Suns -165

Total over and under: Bucks O 244.5 vs. Suns U 244.5

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns preview

The 2022 Finals matchup has significantly seen a roster upgrade for both teams, with the addition of Damian Lillard in the off-season and Kevin Durant in the 2022-23 mid-season trade.

The Bucks have struggled amid the firing of Adrian Griffin and new coach Doc Rivers, going 1-3 under him. They have split their previous 10 games and are 12-12 on the road.

The Suns, meanwhile, have been dominant winning seven of their last 10 games and a 14-10 record at home. The Suns boast the fourth-highest 3-point shooting at 38.0% with a 2.8 net rating and an offensive rating of 118.8, which ranks tenth.

The matchup is expected to come down to late-game situations in the fourth quarter, where the Bucks have struggled mightily, giving up 31.3 points on the road in their last three games, while the Suns average 31.0 points in the fourth at home.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns starting lineup

The Bucks are expected to start Damian Lillard at the PG, Malik Beasley at SG, Khris Middleton at SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo at PF and Brook Lopez at center.

Meanwhile, the Suns are expected to start Devin Booker at PG, Bradley Beal at SG, Grayson Allen at SF, Kevin Durant at PF and Jusuf Nurkic at center.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in points and rebounds with 31.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists on 65.1% true shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 33.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Kevin Durant has averaged 28.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 5.7 apg, 0.9 spg and 1.3 blocks on 53.7% shooting. His block prop is set at over/under 1.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Devin Booker has averaged 27.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg and a team-high 7.2 apg with 0.9 spg on 50.0% shooting. His steal prop is set at over/under 0.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns predictions

The betting lines and sportsbooks favor the Phoenix Suns at home with a point -3.5 spread and -165 on the moneyline.

The Bucks are expected to cross the over-in point totals at 244.5, while the Suns are predicted to go below the mark.

