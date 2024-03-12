Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings Injury Reports for March 12 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Milwaukee Bucks will round off their Pacific trip against the Sacramento Kings at Golden One Center on Tuesday. The Bucks have gone 1-2, winning their last last game against the shorthanded LA Clippers 124-117. Meanwhile, the Kings are in the middle of a six-game home-stand, currently at 1-1.

The Bucks won 143-142 in overtime when the teams met at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 14. The stars and elite role players showed out, making it one of the most entertaining games of the season.

Giannis Antetokounnpo led Milwaukee with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while Damian LIllard, Malik Beasley and Bobby Portis finished with 20-point games, too.

De'Aaron Fox was the Kings' best, with 32 points and five assists. Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk also finished with 20+ points.

Both teams finished the game shooting on 50/40 splits from the floor and 3-point line in a high scoring affair. A lot has changed since for Milwaukee. Under new coach Doc Rivers, the Bucks are defending at a high level, so they may not allow the Kings to score as efficiently.

The Kings have homecourt advantage, though. Their offense has been unfazed against the best defensive teams, so this should be an intriguing matchup.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Reports for Mar. 12

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks missed their third star, Khris Middleton, the last time they faced the Kings. He could be back after five weeks of absence on Monday. Middleton had been out since Feb. 6 with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable with a knee injury, AJ Green is carrying the same status with an ankle issue, and MarJon Beauchamp is questionable with back spasms.

Ryan Rollins, Jaylin Galloway, Chris Livingston and TyTy Washington Jr. are out on G-League assignments.

Here's the Milwaukee Bucks' injury report:

Player Status Injury TyTy Washington Jr. Out G-League Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable Right knee tendinitis MarJon Beauchamp Questionable Low back spasms Jaylin Galloway Out G-League AJ Green Probable Left ankle sprain Chris Livingston Out G-League Khris Middleton Questionable Left ankle sprain Ryan Rollins Out G-League

Sacramento Kings injury report

The Kings five players on their injury report but only two are injured. Keegan Murray headlines the injury list after being labeled questionable with a left ankle sprain. Meanwile, Sasha Vezenkov is out with right ankle sprain.

Jordan Ford, Mason Jones and Jalen Slawson are ruled out, citing G-League duties.

Here's the Sacramento Kings' injury report:

Player Status Injury Jordan Ford Out G-League Mason Jones Out G-League Keegan Murray Questionable Left ankle sprain Jalen Slawson Out G-League Sasha Vezenkov Out Right ankle sprain

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings?

Local operators NBC Sports Sacramento and Bally Sports Wisconsin will cover the Bucks-Kings game. Fans outside local regions can watch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET.